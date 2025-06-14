Polka Dots Might Be a “Thing” Right Now, But Skirts in This Elegant, Anti-Trend Print Never Date

I don’t think I need to tell you that polka dots are in this year—everyone from Kate Middleton to Bella Hadid has been wearing them in the past few weeks—but alongside them I’m seeing another classic print make itself known for summer 2025, that being gingham. I’ve always had a soft spot for gingham. There’s something unmistakably nostalgic about it that transports me to a simpler time, one filled with memories of Princess Diana in her red gingham capris and getting myself ready for primary school in my very own gingham pinafore. And while the print has endured in many wardrobes since, right now I’m most interested in finding the best gingham skirt out there.

From sweeping maxis to airy minis, some of the season’s best skirts are covered in gingham. Previously, I opted for a more pared-back approach when wearing the print—often in dress form, I’d add simple sandals and perhaps a basket bag to style it. This approach enabled me to participate in this timeless pattern without stepping outside of my comfort zone and is something I’ll be emulating when it comes to wearing a gingham skirt in 2025.

The trend itself has been around for decades, enjoying popularity since the 1950s when French actress Brigitte Bardot famously wore a pink gingham dress for her 1959 wedding. Ever since, gingham has been synonymous with elevated French fashion, which has helped make it feel so timeless across the decades, during which gingham has ebbed and flowed in popularity but has never really gone out of style. The ‘90s saw the print receive a grunge-like reboot, gracing runways of designers such as Anna Sui, Vivianne Westwood and Marc Jacobs where it was paired everything from ripped tights, oversized flannels and dishevelled layers, chunky boots and smudged eyeliner. Fast forward to the 2010s and beyond and gingham skirts have made a triumphant return, embraced by cottagecore enthusiasts and classic dressers alike.

I first started coming round to gingham’s outfit-enhancing effects when I spotted fashion person Javiera in a full black and white skirt. Keeping the rest of her outfit fairly minimal—a black top and red kitten heels—she proved (if ever it was needed) that with minimal effort, a gingham skirt can look very sophisticated.

But it’s not just influencers who have fallen for the gingham skirt. From Kaia Gerber to Scarlett Johansson, celebrities of all ages have been wearing the print for some time now, and then there’s the data, which shows that searches for “gingham skirts” are up 350% on Google Trends, so it seems we’re all craving a slice of this pretty pattern.

I know I found styling this print tricky, but a few small simple steps made it much easier. An easy starting point is a plain top, especially if you pick out one of the two colours within the gingham skirt and match it to. Then, when you get more confident, you can try clashing it with other hues and perhaps prints too—those polka dots might come in handy after all.

Read on to shop my edit of the best gingham skirts of 2025, by length.

The 15 Best Gingham Skirts of 2025

Gingham Maxi Skirts

Next Gingham Drop Waist Maxi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW I love the slight drop waist and tie fastening on this iteration. Free People Alohas Atenea Maxi Skirt £198 SHOP NOW I really appreciate the tiered a-line of this skirt from Free People. This would be the perfect skirt for a trip abroad. ASOS DESIGN ASOS Design Drop Waist Maxi Skirt £32 SHOP NOW The drop waist is pretty, on-trend touch. Ganni Gingham High-Rise Cotton-Blend Maxi Skirt £285 SHOP NOW I’ve tried this skirt on, and it is gorgeous in real life! Plus, there's a matching top I'm sure you'll also be interested in... Bananhot Solay Gingham Maxi Skirt £130 SHOP NOW Another way designers are playing with this pattern is through texture, especially the sheer variety.

Gingham Midi Skirts

Nobodys Child Gingham Midi Skirt £65 SHOP NOW This skirt feels thoughtfully designed, with the perfect midi hemline and a well-placed inseam pocket that adds function. SIMKHAI Noelle Gingham Stretch-Woven Midi Skirt £460 SHOP NOW There is something about the muted tone and raw helm that feels so chic to me. Faithfull Solinas Gingham Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt £230 SHOP NOW A breezy cotton poplin, I really appreciate this skirt's hidden elasticated waistband. STORY mfg. Marsh Skirt £845 SHOP NOW This has gone straight into my basket! Saint and Sofia Eliza Pleated Skirt £149 SHOP NOW This silhouette looks so elegant.