Capri trousers have been tentatively stepping back into the spotlight over the last couple of years, but I have a feeling that this summer will be their biggest yet. I have to admit, I tend to favour midi dresses and skirts in the warm weather and wasn’t entirely convinced by the idea of cropped trousers, but the more I see them, the more I want to invest in a pair.
I really struggle to find shorts that suit me, and have come to the realisation that the capri pants are the perfect in-between compromise. Usually longer than denim shorts, but shorter than my beloved midi length, capri trousers have more of a tailored, polished finish than your average pair. Not to mention, their versatility is really quite impressive and can easily be taken from day-to-night.
After spotting them on editors and influencers alike, it's clear that capri trousers are shaping up to be one of the most interesting silhouettes to keep an eye on right now, and they've come a long way since their heyday in the ‘90s.
Wondering how to style this new silhouette? From ballet flats and suede jackets for a casual daytime look, or a satin cami and heeled mules for a night out, these are five capri trousers outfits to recreate in 2026.
1. Lightweight Cardigan + Capri Trousers + Mules
Style Notes: Hannah’s approach to styling capri trousers feels like the perfect way to wear them for this spring transitional weather period. One day we’ve got sun and blue skies, the next is grey and cooler, so pairing them with a light knit and mules showcases how to wear them for different temperatures.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan
This looks so much more expensive than it is.
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette
Take inspo from Hannah and pair it with a plain black bralette for a simple, chic finish.
ASOS DESIGN
Premium Ponte Capri Pant
An affordable option that look luxe.
ZARA
Leather Mule Loafers
Personally, I'm thrilled that mules are making their comeback.
Style Notes: Suede jackets really had a moment last year and we’re not ready to stow ours away quite yet. Pairing such a luxe jacket with capri trousers and mesh ballet flats gives a chic yet casual look perfect for errand running or a lunch date, and you're ready covered against chilly winds (should the weather turn).
Shop the Look:
Mint Velvet
Brown Suede Jacket
Mint Velvet get it right every time with their outerwear.
Vince
Mid-Rise Slim Capri Pants
So chic.
H&M
Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
I just bought these and have gotten so much wear out of them already.
DeMellier
The Siena Bucket
This comes in five equally good colours.
3. Plain Knit + Capri Trousers + Pointed Flats
Style Notes: Tatiana’s look is a great example of how to wear capri trousers in a more formal, dressed up way. This is the kind of option I’d opt for when it comes to wearing capri trousers to the office or a dinner out, and the all-black colour blocking makes it feel right for after dark.