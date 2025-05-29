Not Leggings, Not Bike Shorts: The Very-Specific Activewear Trend L.A. Fashion Girls Wear to Pilates and the Gym

Perfect for a West Coast summer.

Kaia gerber wears a black sweatshirt, micro foldover shorts, and on running sneakers.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
If you live on the West Coast, especially in L.A., chances are you've been basking in the pre-summer sunshine, with temperatures hovering in the high 70s. Meanwhile, those of us on the East Coast are still waiting for our turn, but we’re living vicariously through you. Regardless, the heat is on, and so is the shift in celebrity attire. Case in point? Kaia Gerber’s latest ensemble.

This week, while heading to the Nike Training Studio in West Hollywood, Gerber swapped her usual leggings and bike shorts for something a bit fresher and more suitable for warm weather: foldover micro shorts. She styled them with a matching sports bra and a crew-neck sweatshirt with a leather shoulder bag and On running sneakers

On Kaia Gerber: On sneakers

Foldover micro shorts are quickly becoming the go-to alternative to traditional bike shorts and leggings, offering a breezy and playful twist on summer athleisure. Whether you're running errands, hitting the gym, or just soaking up the sun, these shorts strike the perfect balance between style and function. Their versatility makes them an ideal match for everything from leather bomber jackets to cropped tanks, effortlessly transitioning from a workout to brunch. Ready to try them for yourself? Keep scrolling for the best foldover micro shorts to add to your summer rotation.

Shop the Best Foldover Micro Shorts

Flowwell Callista 3" Foldover Short
WellBeing + BeingWell
Flowwell Callista 3" Foldover Shorts

These look just like Gerber's.

Out From Under Bec Foldover Micro Short
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Bec Foldover Micro Short

Style with a gray sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Good Karma Running Shorts
FP Movement
Good Karma Running Shorts

You can wear these high-waisted or fold them down for a low-waisted look.

aritzia, BUTTER Fold-Over 3” Shorts
aritzia
Butter Fold-Over 3" Shorts

At the top of my list.

Out From Under Bec Stripe Foldover Micro Short
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Bec Stripe Foldover Micro Short

Who doesn't love a pink-and-burgundy pairing?

Flex Foldover Shorts
Organic Basics
Flex Foldover Shorts

Organic Basics creates the best wardrobe essentials that are both comfortable and sustainable.

Paulina Foldover Short
GUIZIO
Paulina Foldover Shorts

These are a bit more elevated but would look so cute for a Pilates-to-brunch moment. Just style with a white sports bra and a cropped jacket.

Gina Tricot Fold Over Hotpant Shorts in Gray Melange
GINA TRICOT
Fold Over Hotpant Shorts

These look so soft.

aeropostale, Air Soft Fold-Over Booty Shorts
aeropostale
Air Soft Fold-Over Booty Shorts

You can't beat this price.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

