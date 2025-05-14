All the Cool L.A. and NYC Girls Are Wearing These Sneakers for WSH Walks and Runyon Canyon Hikes
Kaia Gerber is one of them.
During a recent trip hopping between NYC and L.A., I noticed something that made me pause—not a buzzy billboard or a flash of paparazzi lights, but sneakers specifically, On sneakers.
Yes, the Swiss-based brand has been around since 2010, but lately, it feels like it’s enjoying a serious moment. In New York, I see them constantly—on my morning walks along the West Side Highway. Head to L.A., and it’s the same story. At Runyon Canyon, they’re practically part of the uniform. Another spotting that I wasn't present for but caught online was Kaia Gerber heading to a workout in a pair of On’s Cloudnova X sneakers, styled with flare leggings, a zip-up sweatshirt, and retro sunglasses. It was the kind of look that confirms what I’ve been suspecting: On is officially the sneaker brand of the cool-girl set.
On Kaia Gerber: Bleusalt Kaia Pants ($140); On Cloudnova X Sneakers ($140)
Honestly, it makes perfect sense. On hits that elusive balance of fashion and function, providing sneakers for those who want to look sporty but also stylish. The silhouettes are clean, the technology is top-notch, and they move effortlessly between errands, exercise, and everything in between. With that said, keep scrolling to shop Gerber's exact pair of sneakers and more styles that will keep up with you, wherever you go.
Shop Kaia Gerber's Sneakers
Shop the Best On Running Sneakers
Today, On unveiled its latest collaboration with Loewe, featuring the debut of this all-new Cloudventure Loewe sneaker.
These feature the brand's signature CloudTec cushioning system, which offers exceptional comfort with a unique, soft feel.
Between these and Salomon's XT-6 shoes, trail running sneakers are having a moment.
The On x Loewe Cloudtilt returns in three fresh colorways, alongside the classic crisp white.
No matter your running style, the Cloudswift 4 is designed to support and enhance every stride.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
