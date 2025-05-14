During a recent trip hopping between NYC and L.A., I noticed something that made me pause—not a buzzy billboard or a flash of paparazzi lights, but sneakers specifically, On sneakers.

Yes, the Swiss-based brand has been around since 2010, but lately, it feels like it’s enjoying a serious moment. In New York, I see them constantly—on my morning walks along the West Side Highway. Head to L.A., and it’s the same story. At Runyon Canyon, they’re practically part of the uniform. Another spotting that I wasn't present for but caught online was Kaia Gerber heading to a workout in a pair of On’s Cloudnova X sneakers, styled with flare leggings, a zip-up sweatshirt, and retro sunglasses. It was the kind of look that confirms what I’ve been suspecting: On is officially the sneaker brand of the cool-girl set.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber: Bleusalt Kaia Pants ($140); On Cloudnova X Sneakers ($140)

Honestly, it makes perfect sense. On hits that elusive balance of fashion and function, providing sneakers for those who want to look sporty but also stylish. The silhouettes are clean, the technology is top-notch, and they move effortlessly between errands, exercise, and everything in between. With that said, keep scrolling to shop Gerber's exact pair of sneakers and more styles that will keep up with you, wherever you go.

Shop Kaia Gerber's Sneakers

On Cloudnova X 1 Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW Who wouldn't want to match with a supermodel?

Shop the Best On Running Sneakers

On Cloud 6 Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW One of the brand's most popular styles.

On Cloudtilt Athletic Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW If you're an athlete or an active person, this pair is for you.

on Cloudventure LOEWE 2 Sneakers $550 SHOP NOW Today, On unveiled its latest collaboration with Loewe, featuring the debut of this all-new Cloudventure Loewe sneaker.

On Cloudmonster Running Shoes $170 SHOP NOW These feature the brand's signature CloudTec cushioning system, which offers exceptional comfort with a unique, soft feel.

On Cloudaway 2 Water Repellent Trail Running Shoes $150 SHOP NOW Between these and Salomon's XT-6 shoes, trail running sneakers are having a moment.

on Cloudtilt LOEWE Sneakers $550 SHOP NOW The On x Loewe Cloudtilt returns in three fresh colorways, alongside the classic crisp white.