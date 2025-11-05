On stage, Dua Lipa's wardrobe is all bedazzled bodysuits and see-through gowns. Off duty, naturally, she dresses far more subtly, but that doesn't mean her day-to-day outfits are boring. One way she injects her personality into her closet is by choosing practical pieces in statement-making colors and prints. Case in point? The latest look she wore in New York City.
While out with her fiancé, Callum Turner, Lipa wore a Roberto Cavalli black maxi dress and a Schiaparelli handbag. Her flowy frock looked ethereal, and her bag boasted striking gold hardware, but her snake-print Jil Sander coat undoubtedly stole the show. Personally, the only printed coats I own are leopard print, but Lipa just convinced me that snake print might just be the cooler option for fall 2025. (Of course, it never hurts to own both!) Scroll down to see her outfit and shop the outerwear trend for yourself.
On Dua Lipa: Jil Sander coat; Roberto Cavalli dress; Schiaparelli handbag
