I Thought This Low-Heel Shoe Trend Was "Tacky"—Dakota Johnson Just Proved Me Wrong
Trust Dakota Johnson to convince me that the one shoe trend I had written off as looking a little "tacky" can actually look incredibly chic. Stepping out in L.A. on Wednesday, the actor completed her casual yet elegant outfit with a pair of low heels in white leather, before wearing the shoe trend again with an all-white look. Needless to say, I've never been more interested in owning a pair. Let me tell you why.
Firstly, they're more versatile than I thought. For her first outing, Johnson chose to pair them with some hip-grazing low-rise jeans, which immediately contrasted the glamorous nature of the small heels. Leaning further towards the casual side, she styled her daytime look with a crisp white tee and layered a cosy black cardigan over the top. This is the sort of look I know I could throw on for a multitude of occasions, be it work or grabbing a bite to eat with friends.
Just hours after she was snapped in her jeans look, Johnson wore her white low heels again, this time in an entirely different way. Reaching for a tailored suit set in a crisp white shade that complemented the shoes, it was the sort of outfit I'd lean on for the more formal occasions in my calendar. For weddings, I'd switch the suit for a brighter or pastel colour; the white shoes, however, I'd keep in place. I also know they'd pair just as well with a light, flowing dress for a fresh summery look.
I have to admit that I've always been on the fence when it comes to white leather items. I remember buying a pair of white heels when I was 14 or so, and my mum made me return them because of how "tacky" she said they looked. Apparently, this notion spans generations. Perhaps it's also the way I've seen them styled—I've just found them to be less elegant than heels in darker colours.
But seeing Johnson's outfits has changed my mind completely, and it's because of two things. One, the styling, which we've already discussed, and two, the tone of her shoes. Whereas other white shoes can feel stark and jarring, her pair has a slightly warmer undertone, which I think makes them look much more refined. This is perhaps something to look for if you too have been avoiding wearing white shoes all this time.
Clearly, Johnson isn't alone in her love for a white, low-heeled shoe; brands across the board have been quick to perfect their styles for the summer season. Perhaps this is the year we'll rewrite the narrative surrounding white heels, and I for one am very open to the idea. If you need further inspiration, scroll on to see Dakota Johnson's white-heel looks shopped out below, as well as my edit of the very chicest white, low-heel shoes.
