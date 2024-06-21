Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Bridal Dress With a Surprising Fashion-Person Shoe

Dakota Johnson is in her elegant era, and her latest look affirmed that she has polished dressing down to a T. Attending a screening for her latest film, Daddio, Johnson wore an outfit that, had I not known otherwise, I would have assumed she found in a bridal store.

Selecting a gauzy dress from French fashion house Chloé, whose A/W 24 show was heralded as one of the best of the season, Johnson's dress didn't feel bridal just because it was white. Falling elegantly to the ankle, the dress is made from a very delicate chiffon crêpe material—one that many brides choose to wear on their big day. Not only that, but the ethereal design also boasts a romantic cape detail over the shoulders, which just so happens to be a key bridal trend this year, too.

Making her red carpet ensemble feel all the more ceremonial, the actor accessorized with drop earrings and an ivory hair bow. Indeed, from head to toe, Johnson's bridal-inspired look could have been plucked straight from a (very chic) Pinterest wedding board. However, what came next is also worth highlighting.

Instead of slipping into a pair of ivory heels, which would have been an obvious choice, she reached for tall black mules with a bright-gold heel. Nodding to her style-icon status, Johnson tapped into a growing summer shoe trend in the most unexpected way. Skirting the block-color mules that are everywhere right now, Johnson's black-and-gold pair offers more coverage on the foot with a subtle peep-toe detail. Contrasting the angelic feel of her flowing white dress, her shoe choice added a directional twist to her outfit and stopped it from looking too sweet.

Ever the fashion risk-taker, Johnson's clever styling proved that she's a master of balancing the timeless with the trending. Inspired by her playful take on bridal-inspired fashion, I've curated an edit of the chicest white dresses and heeled mules to discover this season. Read on to shop the styles we love.

SHOP WHITE DRESSES AND HEELED MULES

Sézane Wanda Dress $295 SHOP NOW This elegant gown also comes in a vivid red shade.

COS Leather Mules $250 $100 SHOP NOW Wear with baggy jeans or style with a cotton skirt.

Ghost Mari Satin Midi Dress $265 SHOP NOW This fitted dress skims the body so beautifully.

RIXO Sandrine Ivory Poppy Jacquard $405 $324 SHOP NOW This classic silhouette comes in so many other colors.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Jada 70 Leather Mules $745 SHOP NOW Open-toe mules are everywhere this summer.

Really Wild Caro Halter Cotton Tonal Stripe Midi Dress $555 SHOP NOW The cotton composition ensures this dress remains breathable on hot summer days.

MANGO Strappy Heeled Sandals $60 SHOP NOW At this price, these strappy sandals are destined to be a hit.

Reformation Elvira Dress $248 SHOP NOW This features a drop-waist design for a very 2024 silhouette.