By Who What Wear
published

@annelauremais; Jordan Hare; NEWHITE/The Fall Bride

We Try Before You Buy: Wedding Guest Dresses For Every Dress Code

The team tests the best out there.

How to Plan a Cool Wedding, According to Fashion Editors

Insider tips and tricks.

An Expert Guide to the Ultimate Bridal Beauty Timeline

How to prepare for your big day.

5 Colour Trends Your Bridesmaids Will Actually Want to Wear

You can thank us later.

The Major Wedding Trends to Take Note of This Year

The experts have spoken.

4 Effortless Hairstyles to See You Through Every Ceremony

From the Cotswolds to Capri.

Who What Wear Weddings: A Beautiful At-Home Wedding in Kew

Just wait until you see the cake.

6 Accessories That Are Just as Important as the Dress

From shoes to lingerie.
Who What Wear
Latest