This Is the NYC Way to Wear the Anti-Trend Jean Color French Women Are Obsessed With

If you're at all familiar with French style, you probably have noticed by now that the well-dressed residents of France favor the classics. That's not to say they don't try trends, but the most popular trends among the French tend to be more timeless. One of those is a denim color trend I repeatedly spot on chic French women: cream-color jeans. Cream jeanscould be labeled a trend, but I don't think they go out of style, per se—similar to blue or black jeans. They've become quite popular, and as a result, brands typically release their most popular styles in a cream wash.
The reason I bring this up is that Irina Shayk was just photographed in New York, and her outfit exemplified the NYC cool-girl way to wear white jeans. While French women often keep their cream denim outfits simple, adding a blazer, tee, cardigan, or boatneck tank, Shayk was a bit more adventurous with her model-off-duty look. She chose a distressed leather bomber jacket, dramatic statement earrings, an oversized shoulder bag, and fur ballet flats in the same shade as her straight-leg ecru jeans. Her look was a bit eclectic and trend-forward, but still low-key and wearable—a theme you'll see often on the streets of NYC.
Keep scrolling to compare Shayk's cream denim styling in NYC with that of French women in Paris, and shop the anti-trend denim trend for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.