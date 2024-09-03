Fashion People in London, Paris and Oslo Are Already Wearing This Classy Denim Colour for Autumn

Brittany Davy
By
published
in News

@daniellejinadu wearing cream jeans

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

As summer comes to an end and the transitional season begins, it’s time to start thinking about those versatile pieces I can wear now and well into autumn. Be it skirts, dresses or trousers, I always look for wearable, timeless items that I can dress up or down easily and that will go with most of the other pieces in my wardrobe.

Usually, this means classic denim jeans that I can pair with a white button-up and trainers for casual days, and slingbacks and a pretty blouse for more formal occasions. For autumn 2024, however, I have my eye on a new denim trend that I've spotted fashion people all over London, Oslo and Paris wearing to elevate their jeans outfits, and I can't wait to try it out myself.

@ingridedvinsen wearing cream jeans

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Cream denim has been all over my Instagram feed lately. Similar to white jeans but a lot less stark and arguably more versatile, influencers have been pairing this sophisticated colour with everything from deeper tonal shades to contrasting blacks and pops of colours.

@dinahansen wearing cream jeans

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Cream jeans are an elegant style that will go with all of the neutrals I already have in my wardrobe and are a much softer alternative to my blue and indigo denim. They’re also easier to take from day to night, acting as a more neutral base with which to pair statement tones.

@nlmarilyn wearing cream jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Luckily, both high-street and luxury brands have caught on to this classy trend for autumn. Cream jeans are on offer everywhere from H&M to Toteme, with most designed in the slouchy, barrel-leg cuts that fashion people are favouring this year.

Scroll on to shop the cream-tone jeans we’re considering adding to our wardrobes this autumn.

@anoukyve wearing cream jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Best Cream Jeans for Autumn 2024:

Barrel High Jeans
H&M
Barrel High Jeans

A great affordable find.

Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

This high-rise, wide-leg pair have such a retro feel.

Girlfriend Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Per Una
Girlfriend Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans

I love this tonal outfit.

My Essential Wardrobe Dango High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans, Off White
MY ESSENTIAL WARDROBE
Dango High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans

You'll reach for these year-round.

We the Free Waterfalls Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
Free People
We The Free Waterfalls Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

This entire look is so chic. Swap out the waistcoat for a blazer when the temperature drops.

COS, Arch Jeans

COS
Arch Jeans

COS' arch jeans are a fashion-person favourite.

Colorado Garment Dyed Wide Leg Trousers
Reiss
Colorado Garment Dyed Wide Leg Trousers

I love this more tailored style of denim.

Arletita Straight Jeans With Darts
MANGO
Arletita Straight Jeans With Darts

The darts will make these so easy to dress up.

Straight Jeans
& Other Stories
Straight Jeans

Wear with neutrals, bright colours and fun prints alike.

Classic Cut Denim Off-White
Toteme
Classic Cut Denim Jeans

These are high up on my autumn wish list.

Asos Design Curve Loose Jean With Deep Turn Up Cuff in Neutral
ASOS Curve
Curve Loose Jean With Deep Turn Up Cuff in Neutral

You can't go wrong with a slouchy fit.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY, Horseshoe barrel-leg jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Horseshoe barrel-leg jeans

This shade will look so good with burgundy.

Arket, Heather Loose Jeans

Arket
Heather Loose Jeans

We're big fans of Arket's denim at Who What Wear UK.

Wide Leg Cargo Jean
Whistles
Wide Leg Cargo Jean

This cargo style is perfect for everyday wear.

Explore More:
Jeans
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸