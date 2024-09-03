Fashion People in London, Paris and Oslo Are Already Wearing This Classy Denim Colour for Autumn
As summer comes to an end and the transitional season begins, it’s time to start thinking about those versatile pieces I can wear now and well into autumn. Be it skirts, dresses or trousers, I always look for wearable, timeless items that I can dress up or down easily and that will go with most of the other pieces in my wardrobe.
Usually, this means classic denim jeans that I can pair with a white button-up and trainers for casual days, and slingbacks and a pretty blouse for more formal occasions. For autumn 2024, however, I have my eye on a new denim trend that I've spotted fashion people all over London, Oslo and Paris wearing to elevate their jeans outfits, and I can't wait to try it out myself.
Cream denim has been all over my Instagram feed lately. Similar to white jeans but a lot less stark and arguably more versatile, influencers have been pairing this sophisticated colour with everything from deeper tonal shades to contrasting blacks and pops of colours.
Cream jeans are an elegant style that will go with all of the neutrals I already have in my wardrobe and are a much softer alternative to my blue and indigo denim. They’re also easier to take from day to night, acting as a more neutral base with which to pair statement tones.
Luckily, both high-street and luxury brands have caught on to this classy trend for autumn. Cream jeans are on offer everywhere from H&M to Toteme, with most designed in the slouchy, barrel-leg cuts that fashion people are favouring this year.
Scroll on to shop the cream-tone jeans we’re considering adding to our wardrobes this autumn.
Shop the Best Cream Jeans for Autumn 2024:
This entire look is so chic. Swap out the waistcoat for a blazer when the temperature drops.
COS' arch jeans are a fashion-person favourite.
These are high up on my autumn wish list.
You can't go wrong with a slouchy fit.
This shade will look so good with burgundy.
We're big fans of Arket's denim at Who What Wear UK.
-
These 33 New Fall Nordstrom Items Would Fit in Any Fashion Person's Wardrobe
Elevated and chic.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
These Are the 5 Elegant Fall Trends My Mom and I Agree On
Elevated silhouettes.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
4 Cool Denim Outfit Combinations We're Adding to Our Fall Wardrobes
Sponsor Content Created With Free People
By Raina Mendonça
-
I'm Nordstrom's Associate Fashion Director—These Are the 8 Fall Items I Think Are Staples
Must-try trends.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Suede Is Fall's Most Expensive-Looking Trend—35 Items That Won't Cost You More Than $350
Thank me later.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
The Rich-Looking Color Trend That's Better Than Black (Yes, Really)
It's demure.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Madewell Is *So* Good Right Now—These 27 Chic Picks Are on Major Sale
These standout basics are a dream.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm an L.A.-Based Fashion Stylist—31 Chic Nordstrom Picks I'd Like to See My Clients In
I may have to get them for myself as well.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes