Fashion People in London, Paris and Oslo Are Already Wearing This Classy Denim Colour for Autumn

As summer comes to an end and the transitional season begins, it’s time to start thinking about those versatile pieces I can wear now and well into autumn. Be it skirts, dresses or trousers, I always look for wearable, timeless items that I can dress up or down easily and that will go with most of the other pieces in my wardrobe.

Usually, this means classic denim jeans that I can pair with a white button-up and trainers for casual days, and slingbacks and a pretty blouse for more formal occasions. For autumn 2024, however, I have my eye on a new denim trend that I've spotted fashion people all over London, Oslo and Paris wearing to elevate their jeans outfits, and I can't wait to try it out myself.

Cream denim has been all over my Instagram feed lately. Similar to white jeans but a lot less stark and arguably more versatile, influencers have been pairing this sophisticated colour with everything from deeper tonal shades to contrasting blacks and pops of colours.

Cream jeans are an elegant style that will go with all of the neutrals I already have in my wardrobe and are a much softer alternative to my blue and indigo denim. They’re also easier to take from day to night, acting as a more neutral base with which to pair statement tones.

Luckily, both high-street and luxury brands have caught on to this classy trend for autumn. Cream jeans are on offer everywhere from H&M to Toteme, with most designed in the slouchy, barrel-leg cuts that fashion people are favouring this year.

Scroll on to shop the cream-tone jeans we’re considering adding to our wardrobes this autumn.

Shop the Best Cream Jeans for Autumn 2024:

H&M Barrel High Jeans £38 SHOP NOW A great affordable find.

AGOLDE Dame High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £340 SHOP NOW This high-rise, wide-leg pair have such a retro feel.

Per Una Girlfriend Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans £40 SHOP NOW I love this tonal outfit.

MY ESSENTIAL WARDROBE Dango High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans £100 SHOP NOW You'll reach for these year-round.

Free People We The Free Waterfalls Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans £140 SHOP NOW This entire look is so chic. Swap out the waistcoat for a blazer when the temperature drops.

Reiss Colorado Garment Dyed Wide Leg Trousers £138 SHOP NOW I love this more tailored style of denim.

MANGO Arletita Straight Jeans With Darts £36 SHOP NOW The darts will make these so easy to dress up.

& Other Stories Straight Jeans £87 SHOP NOW Wear with neutrals, bright colours and fun prints alike.

Toteme Classic Cut Denim Jeans £260 SHOP NOW These are high up on my autumn wish list.

ASOS Curve Curve Loose Jean With Deep Turn Up Cuff in Neutral £34 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a slouchy fit.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Horseshoe barrel-leg jeans £380 SHOP NOW This shade will look so good with burgundy.

Arket Heather Loose Jeans £87 SHOP NOW We're big fans of Arket's denim at Who What Wear UK.