Is It Just Me, or Is Every Stylish Woman in L.A. and NYC Wearing This Elegant Bag Colour?

Every so often, a designer handbag captures our attention so perfectly that it feels like, before long, it becomes a staple everywhere. Remember the exquisite Gucci Horsebit Chain Shoulder Bag from last year? Still a Who What Wear favourite. However, this season, it's not a specific bag style that seems to be ruling the fashion scene; instead, the stunning colour known as cognac is taking centre stage.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Charvet House Slippers (£347); The Row Gala Pants (£1010); Loro Piana Dwight Belted Silk Coat (£4750)

In the past few months, I’ve noticed an impressive number of fashionable celebrities flaunting bags in this luscious cognac hue as they stroll through city streets. For instance, last weekend in New York City, the ever-stylish Jennifer Lawrence was spotted running errands with her son wearing a slouchy cognac shoulder bag that she elegantly paired with a chic long coat and flowing black pants. Before that, the iconic Brooke Shields turned heads with a large, sumptuous Hermes bag in the same rich cognac shade, perfectly complemented by her soft suede trench coat. And let’s not forget Katie Holmes, who has embraced this bag colour trend wholeheartedly, often seen with her Khaite Amelia tote, styling it seamlessly with everything from feminine skirts to casual denim.

This trend doesn’t stop at the A-listers; numerous style influencers have also been capturing hearts on Instagram, showcasing this warm, inviting colour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Brooke Shields: Hermes Birkin bag

The allure of cognac handbags, particularly in luxe leather, is undeniable and worth considering for your wardrobe. This versatile colour offers a sophisticated yet understated elegance that harmonises effortlessly with a range of neutrals like black and navy while also providing a striking contrast against bolder tones such as bright red or deep green. Its adaptability across seasons makes it a wise investment: whether preparing for a sunny outing with a floral dress or bundling up in a warm fur coat and jeans, a cognac handbag promises to elevate your outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Leset Pointelle Slim Fit Tee (£78); Khaite Amelia Tote Bag (£2120)

If you’re eager to elevate your handbag collection with this simple but never-dated hue, continue reading to explore our curated selection of the best cognac-colored handbags available now.

Shop Our Edit of the Best Cognac-Coloured Bags:

Reformation Seleena Bucket Bag £498 SHOP NOW I love the structured silhouette and subtle silver embellishment.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Bag £2820 SHOP NOW This bag is pricey but I promise you'll get a lot of wear out of it.

Staud Moon Leather Tote £285 SHOP NOW This bag is so classic—it will never tire.

Aspinal of London Hudson Crescent Bag £495 SHOP NOW This also comes in a jet black shade.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag £598 SHOP NOW How chic!

Saint Laurent Y Tote Bag £2900 SHOP NOW This new Saint Laurent bag just launched but it's already been worn by Laura Harrier, Zoë Kravitz, and Bella Hadid.

Polène Numéro Neuf Bag £440 SHOP NOW Style this as a cross body or carry it in your clutches.

DeMellier Midi New York Leather Tote Bag £445 SHOP NOW This bag fits way more than you'd think.