Is It Just Me, or Is Every Stylish Woman in L.A. and NYC Wearing This Elegant Bag Colour?

Every so often, a designer handbag captures our attention so perfectly that it feels like, before long, it becomes a staple everywhere. Remember the exquisite Gucci Horsebit Chain Shoulder Bag from last year? Still a Who What Wear favourite. However, this season, it's not a specific bag style that seems to be ruling the fashion scene; instead, the stunning colour known as cognac is taking centre stage.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a tan trench coat, brown button down shirt, cognac leather tote bag, black pants, black sunglasses, and black flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Charvet House Slippers (£347); The Row Gala Pants (£1010); Loro Piana Dwight Belted Silk Coat (£4750)

In the past few months, I’ve noticed an impressive number of fashionable celebrities flaunting bags in this luscious cognac hue as they stroll through city streets. For instance, last weekend in New York City, the ever-stylish Jennifer Lawrence was spotted running errands with her son wearing a slouchy cognac shoulder bag that she elegantly paired with a chic long coat and flowing black pants. Before that, the iconic Brooke Shields turned heads with a large, sumptuous Hermes bag in the same rich cognac shade, perfectly complemented by her soft suede trench coat. And let’s not forget Katie Holmes, who has embraced this bag colour trend wholeheartedly, often seen with her Khaite Amelia tote, styling it seamlessly with everything from feminine skirts to casual denim.

This trend doesn’t stop at the A-listers; numerous style influencers have also been capturing hearts on Instagram, showcasing this warm, inviting colour.

Brooke Shields is seen on October 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Brooke Shields: Hermes Birkin bag

The allure of cognac handbags, particularly in luxe leather, is undeniable and worth considering for your wardrobe. This versatile colour offers a sophisticated yet understated elegance that harmonises effortlessly with a range of neutrals like black and navy while also providing a striking contrast against bolder tones such as bright red or deep green. Its adaptability across seasons makes it a wise investment: whether preparing for a sunny outing with a floral dress or bundling up in a warm fur coat and jeans, a cognac handbag promises to elevate your outfit.

Katie Holmes is seen on November 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Leset Pointelle Slim Fit Tee (£78); Khaite Amelia Tote Bag (£2120)

If you’re eager to elevate your handbag collection with this simple but never-dated hue, continue reading to explore our curated selection of the best cognac-colored handbags available now.

Shop Our Edit of the Best Cognac-Coloured Bags:

Seleena Bucket Bag
Reformation
Seleena Bucket Bag

I love the structured silhouette and subtle silver embellishment.

gucci, Jackie 1961 Small Bag
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Small Bag

This bag is pricey but I promise you'll get a lot of wear out of it.

Moon Leather Tote
Staud
Moon Leather Tote

This bag is so classic—it will never tire.

Hudson Crescent Bag
Aspinal of London
Hudson Crescent Bag

This also comes in a jet black shade.

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

How chic!

Saint Laurent, Y Tote
Saint Laurent
Y Tote Bag

This new Saint Laurent bag just launched but it's already been worn by Laura Harrier, Zoë Kravitz, and Bella Hadid.

Numéro Neuf - Textured Cognac
Polène
Numéro Neuf Bag

Style this as a cross body or carry it in your clutches.

Midi New York Leather Tote Bag
DeMellier
Midi New York Leather Tote Bag

This bag fits way more than you'd think.

Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather
The Row
Park Tote Bag

Offered in small, medium, and large iterations, The Row's N/S Park Tote is the ultimate understated handbag.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

