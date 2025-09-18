In the fashion world, certain things just go together like PB&J. A T-shirt and jeans. Black and white. Leggings and sneakers. A trench coat and rain boots. I'd venture to say that Iris Law's newest color combo, however, is not at the top of anyone's list of classic pairings—but that's exactly what makes it cool. Why blend in when you can stand out? She defied expectations by teaming two unexpected hues on the red carpet, and I have a feeling she'll inspire others to quickly follow suit.
Supporting her father, Jude Law, at the premiere of his new limited series, Black Rabbit, the younger Law wore head-to-toe Miu Miu, including a chocolate brown keyhole top and a marigold yellow pencil skirt. Admit it: You've never thought to wear these specific shades of brown and yellow together, have you? If you're ready to give it a try, you certainly don't have to invest in a full Miu Miu wardrobe. Scroll down to shop some Law-inspired pieces in our color combo du jour, and be prepared for the compliments to start rolling in.
