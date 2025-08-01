This Is the Shorts Color Trend Everyone Is Starting to Wear Because Fall Starts Next Month

Now that it's August and fall is just a month and a half away, my wardrobe for the season to come has started to take up more and more space in my brain. By August, I'm tired of dressing for summer, and even though it's still aggressively hot out, I want to start to dip a toe into dressing for fall in any way that I can. My first course of action is usually color, and everyone's favorite boho It girl, Suki Waterhouse, is right there with me.
While strolling-slash-plant-shopping in London this week, Waterhouse wore a pair of burgundy shorts, and I couldn't have come up with a smarter way to welcome fall during summer if I tried. Waterhouse opted for athletic shorts (which are everywhere right now), paired with a vintage white T-shirt, navy jacket, sheer tights, and burgundy sneakers to match her shorts.
Given that burgundy has remained a color trend even during summer, a quick retailer search proved that there are lots of burgundy shorts to choose from if you want to follow Waterhouse's lead, so keep scrolling to pick a pair for yourself.
