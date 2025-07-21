No More Black Mesh Flats Needed—Chic Dressers Are Buying Them in This Color Now

At this point, is there a fashion person among us who doesn't own black mesh flats? Ever since Alaïa released its black fishnet ballerinas and they became an instant cult item, seemingly every other brand on the planet followed up with their version of the trend, whether in fishnet or fine mesh. Years later, the trend is still going strong, and Alaïa has since inevitably released its iconic flats in a wide variety of iterations and colors. And one of them was recently worn by the always chic Laura Harrier while visiting an Erewhon in L.A.
Harrier's affinity for burgundy shoes has been well-documented by us here at Who What Wear, and yes, that's the mesh-flat color she chose to pair with her white bubble midi skirt, white tube top, and Prada Raffia tote. Even though it's the middle of summer, burgundy continues to be a wildly popular color trend—especially when it comes to shoes. So it's no surprise that a smart shopper such as Harrier would choose burgundy for her new pair of Alaïa ballerinas. But Alaïa isn't the only brand making mesh flats in burgundy—a plethora of other cool brands are doing the same. And good news—this is a trend you can wear throughout the fall as well.
To sum things up, hold the black mesh flats (because you probably already own them) and add a burgundy pair to your cart. Keep scrolling to see Harrier's expert styling of the It shoes and shop the trend for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.