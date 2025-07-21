No More Black Mesh Flats Needed—Chic Dressers Are Buying Them in This Color Now

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

At this point, is there a fashion person among us who doesn't own black mesh flats? Ever since Alaïa released its black fishnet ballerinas and they became an instant cult item, seemingly every other brand on the planet followed up with their version of the trend, whether in fishnet or fine mesh. Years later, the trend is still going strong, and Alaïa has since inevitably released its iconic flats in a wide variety of iterations and colors. And one of them was recently worn by the always chic Laura Harrier while visiting an Erewhon in L.A.

Harrier's affinity for burgundy shoes has been well-documented by us here at Who What Wear, and yes, that's the mesh-flat color she chose to pair with her white bubble midi skirt, white tube top, and Prada Raffia tote. Even though it's the middle of summer, burgundy continues to be a wildly popular color trend—especially when it comes to shoes. So it's no surprise that a smart shopper such as Harrier would choose burgundy for her new pair of Alaïa ballerinas. But Alaïa isn't the only brand making mesh flats in burgundy—a plethora of other cool brands are doing the same. And good news—this is a trend you can wear throughout the fall as well.

To sum things up, hold the black mesh flats (because you probably already own them) and add a burgundy pair to your cart. Keep scrolling to see Harrier's expert styling of the It shoes and shop the trend for yourself.

Laura Harrier wearing a white tube top, white bubble skirt, Prada raffia bag, and Alaia burgundy fishnet flats

(Image credit: LESE/Backgrid)

On Laura Harrier: Prada Medium Woven Fabric Crochet Tote Bag ($1850); Alaïa Fishnet Ballerina Flats in Rouge Grenat ($950); Saint Laurent Oval Sunglasses ($495)

Shop Burgundy Mesh Flats

Fishnet Ballerina Flat
Alaïa
Fishnet Ballerina Flats in Rouge Grenat

Perforated Mary Jane Ballet Flats
H&M
Perforated Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Burgundy

Dear Frances, Balla Mesh Flats in Chianti
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Flats in Chianti

Reiss Elspeth Mesh Hardware Ballerina Flats
REISS
Elspeth Mesh Hardware Ballerina Flats in Oxblood

Gucci, Horsebit Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
Gucci
Horsebit Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Luna Slipper / Red Mesh
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slippers in Red Mesh

Magda Butrym, Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats
Magda Butrym
Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats

Mesh Flat Mules
Alaïa
Classique Fishnet Mules

Senso Cordelia Ballet Flats | 35
Senso
Cordelia Ballet Flats in Dark Red

Simmi London Luanne Mesh Ballerina Flats in Burgundy
Simmi London
Luanne Mesh Ballerina Flats in Burgundy

Flat Mule
Magda Butrym
Flat Mules in Burgundy

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸