The Shoe Color Trend That Makes Wearing Jeans With Blazers Look 2025 Instead of Dated

There was a time when the blazer-and-jeans outfit combination was the go-to outfit formula for fashion people who wanted to look effortlessly chic and put-together. Over the years, though, it's become a rare sight on the streets—until now. Jennifer Lopez just revived the look with a fresh 2025 twist—and it's all in her footwear choice: brown suede shoes.
While out in L.A. over the weekend, J.Lo wore a sophisticated denim ensemble that consisted of a tan blazer, white ruffled blouse, high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, a Western-inspired belt, and brown suede platform heels. The actress and singer could have chosen any footwear, but it seems she intentionally picked brown suede shoes to take her jeans-and-blazer look from outdated to modern and fresh.
The suede fabric of the shoes softened the blazer's usual corporate, business-like appearance while still keeping it sharp and elegant. The chocolate-brown hue added interest and depth, giving the entire look an updated edge. And since suede shoes—whether suede sneakers, boots, or flats—are trending now, they made the look feel current and relatable. That said, I've rounded up the best wide-leg jeans, blazers, and suede shoes to re-create this chic styling formula below. Read on to discover my picks.
Shop Wide-Leg Jeans, Blazers, and Brown Suede Shoes
J.Crew
Madelyn Blazer
This tan blazer looks very similar to Lopez's.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
Who What Wear editors love H&M jeans because they're affordable and flattering.
Nordstrom
Sisa Booties
These also come in black suede.
Reformation
Dasha Blazer
Reformation just dropped this chic blazer. I anticipate it to sell out before November 30.
Nordstrom
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
The best part about wide-leg jeans like these is that they can be paired with anything from loafers and ballet flats to ankle boots and pumps.
Madewell
The Mylie Ballet Flats
If you don't own suede flats yet, this is your sign to buy yourself a pair.
Line & Dot
Dockers Blazer
The broad shoulders, tortoiseshell buttons, and brown hue make this blazer look so sophisticated.
La Ligne
Isadora High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Khaki denim is emerging as the cool, low-key trend to know for fall 2025.
prada
Suede Platform Sandals
Wear these now with jeans and a blazer and in the winter with sheer tights and a knit dress.
Almina Concept
Oversized Double Button Blazer
Fashion insiders come back to Almina Concept for its elevated and elegant wardrobe basics.
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
You can never go wrong with Levi's jeans. We love the wide legs and dark rinse here.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.