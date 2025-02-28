Espresso Martini: The Rich-Looking Color That's Already Everywhere

dark brown outfit ideas shown in a collage of photos of women wearing chocolate brown clothing
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
By
published
in Features

Level with us for a second: Did your Spotify Wrapped include Sabrina Carpenter's breakout single "Espresso"? No shame; you're not alone, friends! Even if you're not the type of person to play pop music on repeat, the impact of this particular song has likely permeated your own life—or, at the very least, your social feed or shopping cart. We'd go so far as to argue that having so many people singing, "That's that me espresso," at the top of their lungs for the last year has single-handedly re-caffeinated one of the "dullest" colors: dark brown. If you've kept up with color trends more than what's charting in music, it should be no surprise that this neutral hue has continued to dominate every aspect of the cultural zeitgeist—from the runway collections of Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo, and Saint Laurent to the clothing racks of our favorite influencers. One may wonder, what exactly makes dark brown such a delicious shade that the fashion crowd continuously eats it up? Well, put simply, it’s continued to evolve in collections over the past couple of years.

We’ve seen the dark-brown color trend adapt from caramel to chocolate brown to its most recent iteration, "espresso martini"—i.e., the nickname we use to describe the version of this shade so dark that it closely resembles the iconic cocktail. One could argue that the more recent ultra-dark brown we’ve seen emerge is the most grown-up version of this color trend to date, as it not only closely resembles black but can act as a shot of espresso for everyday staples. It’s no wonder, then, that we’ve quickly seen this color show up everywhere. But even though this color has become as mainstream as pop music, it’s understandable if you’re still unsure how to wear dark brown. Luckily, we’re working late to make it easier for you (sorry, last Carpenter pun). Ahead, you'll find 12 dark brown outfit ideas, styling tips, and even shopping recommendations to make adopting this color easier than trying to down an espresso martini.

Espresso Martini Outfit Inspiration

a dark brown outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside against a marble white wall wearing brown eyeglasses, a brown blazer, brown trousers, brown pointed heels, and a black frame handbag

WEAR: Eyewear + Brown Blazer + Brown Trousers + Brown Pointed Heels + Structured Handbag

Styling Notes: Nothing screams "I'm drinking an espresso martini at a swanky cocktail bar after a long day of work" quite like a suiting moment. But if you want to up the ante, go for a suit in the darkest shade of brown possible paired with matching pointed heels and a structured handbag.

Caroline Bag Espresso
Freja New York
Caroline Bag

Mango Straight Lyocell Suit Blazer

Mango
Straight Lyocell Suit Blazer

Samy Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Loafer Mule
Vince
Samy Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Loafer Mule

dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing on the sidewalk in New York wearing brown glasses with a dark brown fur coat layered over a brown blazer and black boatneck blouse styled with brown trousers, brown ankle boots, and a brown leather tote bag

WEAR: Dark Brown Fur Coat + Chocolate Brown Blazer + Black Blouse + Black Belt + Chocolate Brown Trousers + Black Ankle Boots + Suede Tote Bag

Styling Notes: If you want your dark brown outfit to be even richer in flavor (or appearance), incorporate different shades or textures into the mix. You can make even the simplest chocolate brown suit feel more decadent by styling it with a fur coat or suede tote bag. Conversely, adding another neutral, such as a black boatneck blouse and black ankle boots, can have the same effect.

Le Cambon 35 Tote Bag
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 Tote Bag

Dissh Ariel Black Sleeved Knit Top
Dissh
Ariel Black Sleeved Knit Top

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing inside an art gallery wearing earrings with a dark brown blazer dress, brown leather gloves, brown sheer tights, brown pointed pumps, and a brown shoulder bag

WEAR: Gold Hoops + Dark Brown Blazer Dress + Opaque Tights + Brown Slingback Heels + Brown Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: While mixing in different colors and textures is a surefire way to spice up this "simple" shade, you can also go for something more risqué. Consider styling a dark brown blazer as a minidress for a night out. If you want to make the look a little more modest, add matching tights and sleek slingback heels.

Aritzia Babaton Autograph Dress
Babaton
Autograph Dress

Calzedonia 30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

Calzedonia
30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

Lee Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Lee Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing on the sidewalk in Copenhagen wearing brown sunglasses, a brown nipped-waist blazer, brown jeans, brown Ganni ballet flats, and a brown woven hobo handbag

WEAR: Brown Sunglasses + Brown Blazer + Brown-Wash Jeans + Brown Ballet Flats + Brown Handbag

Styling Notes: When you want to dress down your favorite dark brown blazer but still want to look as sophisticated as an espresso martini, enter the ensemble above. Styling your blazer with stonewashed brown denim, ballet flats, and a brown handbag is an effortless way to look sophisticated (sans effort).

Fitted Interlock Blazer
Zara
Fitted Interlock Blazer

We the Free Risk Taker Mid-Rise Hawthorne Jeans
We the Free
Risk Taker Mid-Rise Hawthorne Jeans

Ganni Leather Slingback Flats
Ganni
Leather Slingback Flats

dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing on the stairs in front of a brownstone in London wearing a dark brown baseball cap, long brown coat, a turtleneck sweater, straight-leg jeans, suede loafers, and a suede bowler bag

WEAR: Brown Baseball Cap + Long Brown Maxi Coat + Brown Turtleneck + Straight-Leg Jeans + Brown Suede Loafers + Brown Suede Bowler Bag

Styling Notes: Not into colored denim? No problem. You can still dress down your favorite dark brown separates by pairing them with straight-leg denim. We recommend pairing more formal pieces with your jeans, such as a dark brown tailored coat, matching turtleneck, and suede loafers.

Heavy Cozy Turtleneck
Good American
Heavy Cozy Turtleneck

Baggy Dad Straight
Levi's
Baggy Dad Straight

Arrow Loafer
Black Suede Studio
Arrow Loafer

dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing on the sidewalk in London wearing brown sunglasses with a brown asymmetrical sweater, brown barrel-leg trousers, white mules, and a brown suede clutch bag

WEAR: Sunglasses + Gold Hoops + Brown Asymmetrical Sweater + Brown Barrel-Leg Pants + White Mules + Brown Clutch Bag

Styling Notes: Beyond jeans, the next best thing to pair with your brown separates is barrel-leg pants, especially if they're in the same shade. Opting for this voluminous pant shape—styled with a chunky asymmetrical sweater and a suede clutch bag—can make any all-brown outfit stand out.

SourceUnknown Becca Oversized High Roll Knit Pullover, Chocolate
SourceUnknown
Becca Oversized High Roll Knit Pullover

Savette Symmetry Pochette Slim Leather Tote Bag
Savette
Symmetry Pochette Slim Leather Tote Bag

Barrel Pants Zw Collection
Zara
Barrel Pants ZW Collection

dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing inside a hotel lobby near a fireplace wearing a dark brown asymmetrical sweater with a dark brown leather midi skirt and brown pointed mules

WEAR: Brown Off-the-Shoulder Knit Top + Brown Leather Skirt + Brown Pointed Mules

Styling Notes: When you can't be bothered to put on pants, consider a posh leather skirt instead. You can make this dark brown separate transition from a day at the office to an early dinner reservation by pairing it with a matching knit top and pointed mules.

Elio Knit Top
Reformation
Elio Knit Top

Jupe Yuria
ASTR the Label
Yuria Skirt

Vivi 65
Jimmy Choo
Vivi Coffee Lizard Printed Leather Mules

dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing on the sidewalk in Paris wearing a brown cardigan with a brown knit midi skirt, silver bangle, black tote bag, and black velvet Mary Jane flats

WEAR: Hoop Earrings + Brown Knit Top + Brown Midi Skirt + Cuff Bracelet + Black Tote Bag + Black Mary Jane Flats

Styling Notes: For those days when you don't want to put too much effort into picking an outfit but need an elegant outfit that can be worn almost everywhere, opt for a knitted set. When in doubt, a dark brown cardigan and matching skirt will always look good with a tote bag and ballet flats.

7-15mm Teardrop Earrings | Silver
Celi
Teardrop Earrings

Banana Republic Wide Ribbed Knit Maxi Skirt

Banana Republic
Wide Ribbed Knit Maxi Skirt

Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing on the sidewalk in Paris wearing oversized black sunglasses, gold earrings, a brown t-shirt, a gray midi skirt with a gray cardigan tied around the waist styled with a black tote bag and brown Mary Jane flats

WEAR: Black Oversize Sunglasses + Dark Brown Baby T-Shirt + Gray Midi Skirt + Gray Cardigan + Dark Brown Mary Janes + Black Tote Bag

Styling Notes: You don't have to wear all brown to curate a rich-looking aesthetic. Case in point: the outfit above. Frankly, there's no better way to make dark brown look bougie than by pairing it with other "fancy" colors, such as gray. Even a casual brown shirt looks more elegant when paired with a gray midi skirt and matching Mary Janes.

Gap Modern Rib T-Shirt

Gap
Modern Rib T-Shirt

Twill Pencil Skirt
H&M
Twill Pencil Skirt

Tory Burch Violet T-Strap
Tory Burch
Violet T-Strap

dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing inside by a door wearing a light brown suede trench coat over a dark brown turtleneck maxi dress styled with gold earrings, a brown crocodile clutch bag, and brown pointed pumps

WEAR: Gold Earrings + Brown Suede Trench Coat + Dark Brown Turtleneck Dress + Brown Clutch Bag + Brown Pointed Pumps

Styling Notes: If you can't imagine pairing dark brown with other neutrals, try easing yourself into it by mixing shades of brown. Nothing looks more sophisticated than a tonal look, especially if you pair a tan suede trench coat with a dark brown turtleneck dress, gold earrings, a brown clutch, and brown slingback heels.

Lined Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Lined Earrings

Althea Belted Suede Coat
Nour Hammour
Althea Belted Suede Coat

Aadi Knit Dress
Helsa
Aadi Knit Dress

dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing on the sidewalk in New York wearing a black headband, brown sunglasses, silver earrings, a brown scarf coat, a brown belt, a black bowler bag, and brown pointed flats

WEAR: Headband + Brown Sunglasses + Brown Cape Coat + Brown Belt + Bowler Bag + Brown Kitten Heels

Styling Notes: What's one more way to make dark brown feel even chicer? Opt for a statement coat as our editor Anna LaPlaca shows above. There's no better way to make your dark brown coat the central focus of your look than by wearing it as a dress. You can further emphasize it by adding fun accessories like a brown belt, kitten heels, and a bowler bag.

Coach Empire Carryall Bag 26
Coach
Empire Carryall Bag 26

Almada Label Mara Doublé Coat, Chocolate
Almada Label
Mara Doublé Coat

Pair with the matching Micha Doublé Scarf ($280).

Déhanche Hollyhock Suede Belt - Déhanche - Women - Chocolate - Xs
Déhanche
Hollyhock Suede Belt

a dark brown outfit idea shown in a photo of a woman standing on the sidewalk in Paris wearing a brown halter dress styled with a black cardigan over the waist styled with a black tote bag and black pointed pumps

WEAR: Brown Halter Dress + Black Cardigan + Black Pointed Slingbacks + Black Tote Bag

Styling Notes: Hopefully, you've been able to screenshot some inspiration that makes styling the dark brown color trend more straightforward. But if you're still unsure, it's best to turn to a cult classic: a little brown dress. You can keep the rest of your look simple by pairing your frock with sleek slingbacks and a sophisticated tote bag—it's a formula sure to show you've got champagne taste or, in this case, espresso martini taste.

Belted Leather Tote
Toteme
Belted Leather Tote

Massimo Dutti Semi-Sheer Double Fabric Dress

Massimo Dutti
Semi-Sheer Double Fabric Dress

Studio Amelia Black Halo 90 Heels
Studio Amelia
Black Halo 90 Heels

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét.

