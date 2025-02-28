Level with us for a second: Did your Spotify Wrapped include Sabrina Carpenter's breakout single "Espresso"? No shame; you're not alone, friends! Even if you're not the type of person to play pop music on repeat, the impact of this particular song has likely permeated your own life—or, at the very least, your social feed or shopping cart. We'd go so far as to argue that having so many people singing, "That's that me espresso," at the top of their lungs for the last year has single-handedly re-caffeinated one of the "dullest" colors: dark brown. If you've kept up with color trends more than what's charting in music, it should be no surprise that this neutral hue has continued to dominate every aspect of the cultural zeitgeist—from the runway collections of Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo, and Saint Laurent to the clothing racks of our favorite influencers. One may wonder, what exactly makes dark brown such a delicious shade that the fashion crowd continuously eats it up? Well, put simply, it’s continued to evolve in collections over the past couple of years.

We’ve seen the dark-brown color trend adapt from caramel to chocolate brown to its most recent iteration, "espresso martini"—i.e., the nickname we use to describe the version of this shade so dark that it closely resembles the iconic cocktail. One could argue that the more recent ultra-dark brown we’ve seen emerge is the most grown-up version of this color trend to date, as it not only closely resembles black but can act as a shot of espresso for everyday staples. It’s no wonder, then, that we’ve quickly seen this color show up everywhere. But even though this color has become as mainstream as pop music, it’s understandable if you’re still unsure how to wear dark brown. Luckily, we’re working late to make it easier for you (sorry, last Carpenter pun). Ahead, you'll find 12 dark brown outfit ideas, styling tips, and even shopping recommendations to make adopting this color easier than trying to down an espresso martini.

Espresso Martini Outfit Inspiration

WEAR: Eyewear + Brown Blazer + Brown Trousers + Brown Pointed Heels + Structured Handbag

Styling Notes: Nothing screams "I'm drinking an espresso martini at a swanky cocktail bar after a long day of work" quite like a suiting moment. But if you want to up the ante, go for a suit in the darkest shade of brown possible paired with matching pointed heels and a structured handbag.

Freja New York Caroline Bag $268 SHOP NOW

Mango Straight Lyocell Suit Blazer $140 SHOP NOW

Vince Samy Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Loafer Mule $295 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Dark Brown Fur Coat + Chocolate Brown Blazer + Black Blouse + Black Belt + Chocolate Brown Trousers + Black Ankle Boots + Suede Tote Bag

Styling Notes: If you want your dark brown outfit to be even richer in flavor (or appearance), incorporate different shades or textures into the mix. You can make even the simplest chocolate brown suit feel more decadent by styling it with a fur coat or suede tote bag. Conversely, adding another neutral, such as a black boatneck blouse and black ankle boots, can have the same effect.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Tote Bag $774 SHOP NOW

Dissh Ariel Black Sleeved Knit Top $150 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason Pant $178 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Gold Hoops + Dark Brown Blazer Dress + Opaque Tights + Brown Slingback Heels + Brown Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: While mixing in different colors and textures is a surefire way to spice up this "simple" shade, you can also go for something more risqué. Consider styling a dark brown blazer as a minidress for a night out. If you want to make the look a little more modest, add matching tights and sleek slingback heels.

Babaton Autograph Dress $268 SHOP NOW

Calzedonia 30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights $15 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Lee Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps $1200 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Brown Sunglasses + Brown Blazer + Brown-Wash Jeans + Brown Ballet Flats + Brown Handbag

Styling Notes: When you want to dress down your favorite dark brown blazer but still want to look as sophisticated as an espresso martini, enter the ensemble above. Styling your blazer with stonewashed brown denim, ballet flats, and a brown handbag is an effortless way to look sophisticated (sans effort).

Zara Fitted Interlock Blazer $46 SHOP NOW

We the Free Risk Taker Mid-Rise Hawthorne Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

Ganni Leather Slingback Flats $365 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Brown Baseball Cap + Long Brown Maxi Coat + Brown Turtleneck + Straight-Leg Jeans + Brown Suede Loafers + Brown Suede Bowler Bag

Styling Notes: Not into colored denim? No problem. You can still dress down your favorite dark brown separates by pairing them with straight-leg denim. We recommend pairing more formal pieces with your jeans, such as a dark brown tailored coat, matching turtleneck, and suede loafers.

Good American Heavy Cozy Turtleneck $179 SHOP NOW

Levi's Baggy Dad Straight $108 SHOP NOW

Black Suede Studio Arrow Loafer $298 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Sunglasses + Gold Hoops + Brown Asymmetrical Sweater + Brown Barrel-Leg Pants + White Mules + Brown Clutch Bag

Styling Notes: Beyond jeans, the next best thing to pair with your brown separates is barrel-leg pants, especially if they're in the same shade. Opting for this voluminous pant shape—styled with a chunky asymmetrical sweater and a suede clutch bag—can make any all-brown outfit stand out.

SourceUnknown Becca Oversized High Roll Knit Pullover $168 SHOP NOW

Savette Symmetry Pochette Slim Leather Tote Bag $1490 SHOP NOW

Zara Barrel Pants ZW Collection $90 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Brown Off-the-Shoulder Knit Top + Brown Leather Skirt + Brown Pointed Mules

Styling Notes: When you can't be bothered to put on pants, consider a posh leather skirt instead. You can make this dark brown separate transition from a day at the office to an early dinner reservation by pairing it with a matching knit top and pointed mules.

Reformation Elio Knit Top $98 SHOP NOW

ASTR the Label Yuria Skirt $128 $90 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Vivi Coffee Lizard Printed Leather Mules $850 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Hoop Earrings + Brown Knit Top + Brown Midi Skirt + Cuff Bracelet + Black Tote Bag + Black Mary Jane Flats

Styling Notes: For those days when you don't want to put too much effort into picking an outfit but need an elegant outfit that can be worn almost everywhere, opt for a knitted set. When in doubt, a dark brown cardigan and matching skirt will always look good with a tote bag and ballet flats.

Celi Teardrop Earrings $144 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Wide Ribbed Knit Maxi Skirt $120 $95 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats $375 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Black Oversize Sunglasses + Dark Brown Baby T-Shirt + Gray Midi Skirt + Gray Cardigan + Dark Brown Mary Janes + Black Tote Bag

Styling Notes: You don't have to wear all brown to curate a rich-looking aesthetic. Case in point: the outfit above. Frankly, there's no better way to make dark brown look bougie than by pairing it with other "fancy" colors, such as gray. Even a casual brown shirt looks more elegant when paired with a gray midi skirt and matching Mary Janes.

Gap Modern Rib T-Shirt $19 SHOP NOW

H&M Twill Pencil Skirt $30 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Violet T-Strap $398 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Gold Earrings + Brown Suede Trench Coat + Dark Brown Turtleneck Dress + Brown Clutch Bag + Brown Pointed Pumps

Styling Notes: If you can't imagine pairing dark brown with other neutrals, try easing yourself into it by mixing shades of brown. Nothing looks more sophisticated than a tonal look, especially if you pair a tan suede trench coat with a dark brown turtleneck dress, gold earrings, a brown clutch, and brown slingback heels.

Heaven Mayhem Lined Earrings $110 SHOP NOW

Nour Hammour Althea Belted Suede Coat $1700 SHOP NOW

Helsa Aadi Knit Dress $248 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Headband + Brown Sunglasses + Brown Cape Coat + Brown Belt + Bowler Bag + Brown Kitten Heels

Styling Notes: What's one more way to make dark brown feel even chicer? Opt for a statement coat as our editor Anna LaPlaca shows above. There's no better way to make your dark brown coat the central focus of your look than by wearing it as a dress. You can further emphasize it by adding fun accessories like a brown belt, kitten heels, and a bowler bag.

Coach Empire Carryall Bag 26 $450 SHOP NOW

Almada Label Mara Doublé Coat $1090 SHOP NOW Pair with the matching Micha Doublé Scarf ($280).

Déhanche Hollyhock Suede Belt $290 SHOP NOW

WEAR: Brown Halter Dress + Black Cardigan + Black Pointed Slingbacks + Black Tote Bag

Styling Notes: Hopefully, you've been able to screenshot some inspiration that makes styling the dark brown color trend more straightforward. But if you're still unsure, it's best to turn to a cult classic: a little brown dress. You can keep the rest of your look simple by pairing your frock with sleek slingbacks and a sophisticated tote bag—it's a formula sure to show you've got champagne taste or, in this case, espresso martini taste.

Toteme Belted Leather Tote $1340 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Semi-Sheer Double Fabric Dress $180 $70 SHOP NOW