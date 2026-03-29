As much as we love it when Zendaya pulls out all the stops in the dressing department, those instances when she wears something more classic and timeless are just as impressive and inspiring. The actress, who is currently in Rome doing press for her film, The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattison, recently debuted one of the latter, donning a black suit by the Milanese, made-to-measure brand Francesco Murano, with a white, sculptural shirt, and her signature Christian Louboutin So Kate heels (100 MM, of course). Though her look, worn at Piazza del Campidoglio in the Italian capital, no doubt had its artistic touches, at its core, it included a white shirt, a black blazer and trousers, and pumps—a sophisticated combination that stands the test of time.
Specifically, her black trousers and stiletto heels immediately caught our eye. In recent years, ballet flats, sneakers, and minimalist sandals have most often been seen alongside tailored pants like the ones Zendaya was spotted wearing in Rome. All three create a trend-forward ensemble that feels current. Zendaya, however, tends to skip trends, wearing outfits that lean more perennial, which is likely why her black-trouser look didn't include any of the above, but instead, a pair of forever pumps with a pointed toe and sky-high stiletto heel.
To clarify, we're not saying that wearing black trousers with sneakers, sandals, or flats is bad or "out," but if your goal is to create an everlasting look that's sophisticated and sleek, stiletto heels will always win out, especially with tailored pants. And while we might not all be able to walk in 100 MM Louboutins, that doesn't mean recreating Zendaya's look is impossible. In fact, it's actually quite simple. Keep scrolling to find everything you need to mimic her sophisticated outfit.