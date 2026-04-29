If there's one thing we know about Amal Clooney, it's that she doesn't mess around when it comes to dressing. If she's going to step out in public, she'll be clad in the most elegant outfit alongside her husband, George Clooney, leaving fashion people with plenty of style inspiration. That was exactly the case this week when she attended the 51st Chaplin Award Gala in NYC.
For the occasion, Amal wore a gorgeous magenta minidress with a luxurious sheen from Balenciaga's S/S 26 collection. The silhouette featured a voluminous, draped bodice that created a blouson effect and a mini-length skirt underneath. It also included a sash-like detail extending from the skirt. To complete the look, she opted for dangling earrings, a gold clutch, and gold heels.
While black or matching magenta heels, as Balenciaga styled the dress on the runway, would have looked good, Amal's choice of gold pumps felt intentional. They brought the colored dress to life without taking attention away from it. They also added a unique depth and dimension that black shoes can't replicate.
Keep scrolling to see Amal Clooney's look and shop the pieces to re-create it along with a handful of additional gold heels and colored minidresses.