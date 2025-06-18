This Elegant Sandal Trend Is Rarely Worn With Baggy Jeans, But It Makes Them Look So Chic

Silver sandals and baggy jeans might not be an obvious styling choice, but therein lies the appeal. Discover how Jodie Comer styled the chic pairing here.

Jodie Comer steps out in London wearing high-waisted baggy jeans with silver strappy heels and a boxy white t-shirt. She styled her look with simple black sunglasses.
As a self-professed denim aficionado, I'm constantly on the hunt for new ways to keep my jean collection feeling fresh. I tend to default to the classic jeans-and-a-tee formula during the week, so I see footwear as my biggest playground for experimentation. And this week, Jodie Comer delivered a denim-and-shoe pairing that I genuinely hadn’t considered before.

Selecting a pair of high-rise baggy jeans—as I often start my day picking up myself—Comer entirely elevated her look by pairing her jeans with glistening silver sandals.

Unlike the predictable white trainers or black Mary Janes that I would default to styling with such relaxed denim, Comer's clever shoe pairing added height to her outfit, stopping her jeans from puddling around the floor, all the while nodding to one of the shoe trends that's been gaining the most traction this season.

While silver trainers took off across the cooler months, now that summer 2025 has come around, I predict sleek silver sandals will become a fashion person's new go-to. More interesting than plain black or tan—but no more difficult to style—this summer shoe style is primed to elevate outfits everywhere right now.

Completing her styling with a boxy tee in a fresh white shade, and stepping out in London sans accessories, save for the dark black sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the glaring summer sun, Comers's jeans outfit nods to the easy combination I reckon many of us will be reaching for this summer.

Read on to discover my edit of the best jeans and silver sandals below.

SHOP SILVER SHOES AND BAGGY JEANS:

Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Baggy High Jeans
H&M
Baggy High Jeans

Style these with silver heels or dress them down with a slim-line trainer.

Bershka Heeled Sandals in Silver
Bershka
Heeled Sandals in Silver

Add some shimmer to your step.

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

These also come in seven other shades.

Metallic Leather Sandals
Jil Sander
Metallic Leather Sandals

The silver shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Dark wash jeans are a year-round staple in my rotation.

Hallie Metallic Leather Sandals
Aeyde
Hallie Metallic Leather Sandals

While I love these in silver, they also come in black.

Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

It's true—fashion people always come back to Citizens of Humanity for their chic denim collection.

Kit Silver Slingback Kitten Heels
Mint Velvet
Kit Silver Slingback Kitten Heels

If you're not into sandals, this pointed-toe slingback will serve you well. Style them with denim or a swishy skirt.

Trf Mid-Waist Baggy Jeans
Zara
Mid-Waist Baggy Jeans

These look much more expensive than they actually are.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

