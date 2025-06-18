This Elegant Sandal Trend Is Rarely Worn With Baggy Jeans, But It Makes Them Look So Chic

As a self-professed denim aficionado, I'm constantly on the hunt for new ways to keep my jean collection feeling fresh. I tend to default to the classic jeans-and-a-tee formula during the week, so I see footwear as my biggest playground for experimentation. And this week, Jodie Comer delivered a denim-and-shoe pairing that I genuinely hadn’t considered before.

Selecting a pair of high-rise baggy jeans—as I often start my day picking up myself—Comer entirely elevated her look by pairing her jeans with glistening silver sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Unlike the predictable white trainers or black Mary Janes that I would default to styling with such relaxed denim, Comer's clever shoe pairing added height to her outfit, stopping her jeans from puddling around the floor, all the while nodding to one of the shoe trends that's been gaining the most traction this season.

While silver trainers took off across the cooler months, now that summer 2025 has come around, I predict sleek silver sandals will become a fashion person's new go-to. More interesting than plain black or tan—but no more difficult to style—this summer shoe style is primed to elevate outfits everywhere right now.

Completing her styling with a boxy tee in a fresh white shade, and stepping out in London sans accessories, save for the dark black sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the glaring summer sun, Comers's jeans outfit nods to the easy combination I reckon many of us will be reaching for this summer.

Read on to discover my edit of the best jeans and silver sandals below.

SHOP SILVER SHOES AND BAGGY JEANS: