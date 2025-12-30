Just like clockwork, celebrities have descended upon Aspen for their holiday week vacations, dressed to the nines in their warmest, chicest gear to hit the glamorous ski resort's busy downtown streets. One of those celebrities who was photograped doing just that today is Bella Hadid. And for the occasion, she wore Uggs.
This isn't the first time this year Hadid has been spotted in a pair of Uggs. This summer, she paired the brand's popular Classic Micro Boots with denim shorts. But for the snowy climate, she went with a cozier style, which perfectly complemented her outfit: the Ugg Classic II Tall Boots. The knee-length boots may call to mind Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in their The Simple Life Era. In more recent times, the favored Uggs have been mules and boots with a shorter shaft (namely the aforementioned Classic Micro Boots and the Classic Ultra Mini Boots), but perhaps Hadid's Aspen outfit will mark the return of the tall style.
With the boots, Hadid wore a tan fur coat and black leggings, and I must say that the taller style looks quite chic with leggings, as tall boots often do with slimmer pants. To finish off the outfit, Hadid added a few more trend-forward items, including a red bandana-print knit triangle scarf from her sister's label Guest in Residence, a baseball cap, and a vintage quilted red Chanel shoulder bag. I couldn't have come up with a legging outfit that was more winter 2026 if I tried. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) it for yourself, including Hadid's exact old-school Ugg boots.
