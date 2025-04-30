6 Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing In Europe Right Now
As a London-based fashion editor, my Who What Wear colleagues in the US often like to tap me up for insights into the trends that are bubbling up on this side of the Atlantic, and this time my editor has tasked me with sharing the shoe trends that you’ll see in every stylish European destination this summer. While leather Grecian sandals, white sneakers, and classic espadrilles will always see a spike in sales over the summer months in this market, there are several styles that are contenders to be crowned the shoe of summer 2025.
The first thing to note is whether you’re navigating London’s underground system, cycling in Copenhagen or traversing the cobbled streets of Provence, the dominant shoe trends are all rooted in practical design, with styles you could easily walk 10,000 steps in. When it comes to sneakers, retro silhouettes have proved big business for brands like Adidas and Puma in recent years, and there has been a surge in demand for brown suede runner styles that have a distinct ‘70s aesthetic. Fashion insiders are clambering for a Dries van Noten pair, while I see toffee-hued Puma Speedcats every time I leave my East London flat.
As for sandals, the flip flop movement instigated by The Row is still going strong, with contemporary European brands like Toteme and Aeyde delivering sleek city thong sandals in black leather, proving this is no longer reserved for lazy beach days. However, the clog sandal is poised to be the key style for summer 2025, with Miu Miu championing the clog slider in its spring/summer 2025 show, and Hermès creating open-toe clogs in an indulgent mocha color. Every European high street giant is currently whipping up its own take on this trend. For more insights, keep reading for the six shoe trends that are selling quickly in Europe right now.
Clog Sandals
The wooden clog has been given a style overhaul for 2025 thanks to the likes of Zimmermann, Miu Miu and Hermès. This is the sandal I personally will be investing in for pedicure season, as I'm eyeing up a pair of Ancient Greek Sandals. Expect to see Miu Miu's glossy sliders all over your Instagram feed in no time.
Boat Shoes
Boat shoes have dusted off their preppy reputation thanks to an endorsement from Miuccia Prada in 2024, with British Vogue declaring it the "year of the boat shoe". Once the ultimate emblem of a posh boy, boarding school aesthetic and beloved by gilet-clad investment bankers, deck shoes have gained a younger, more fashion-forward fanbase who will be spending another summer in well-worn boat shoes.
Brown Sneakers
Anyone who knows their sneakers will be well aware that sportswear giants like Nike, Puma and Adidas have had great success re-releasing retro, original silhouettes in recent years. Can you say Samba? Whether you opt for a pair of Cortezes or SL 72s, it's all about rich chocolate and toffee suede finishes that add a '70s, nostalgic flair to any outfit.
Loafers
Once again we have to give Miu Miu an honorable mention for its elasticated penny loafers that were one of the stand-out shoes of the spring/summer 2025 season. From classic penny loafers to flats adorned with gold hardware to unusual silhouettes, there was almost as many loafers as sandals in the SS25 shows.
Flip Flops
The Row has changed how we see flip flops, elevating them beyond rubber, beach-bound styles that were previously only worn with denim cut-offs to the beach. Sleek, but understated, leather flip flops have become the minimalist's go-to sandal thanks to the likes of Aeyde, St Agni and Toteme.
Heeled Ballet Pumps
And finally, if you want to add some Parisian charm to your summer ensembles, may we suggest you consider a pair of ballerina shoes with a low block heel, with this design detail adding a sophisticated spin to a wardrobe classic. Thankfully Mango has designed the perfect pair.
Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.
-
Flat-Shoe Summer Awaits—Here's What Everyone's Wearing Instead of Heels
Shop the styles inside.
-
Sorry to My Basket Bag, But These Accessories Are Going to Be Big in Europe This Summer
So chic.
-
Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With French Girls in Paris
And I found a chic $25 pair.
-
If You're Wearing This Highly Specific Shoe Trend, I Know You're a Fashion Person
This $39 pair is calling your name.
-
Every Cool New Yorker Knows These Anti-Trend Flats Look Better With Jeans Than Boots and Sneakers
Classic and chic.
-
I Called the Cuffed Jeans Trend—7 Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With the Chic Denim Style
Style the jeans like a fashion person.
-
I Hate Ballet Flats But Love These Elegant Anti-Heel Alternatives
All the elevation with none of the pain.
-
Spotted on Hailey Bieber: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Pedal Pushers This Summer
Period.