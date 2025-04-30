6 Shoe Trends Everyone Is Wearing In Europe Right Now

As a London-based fashion editor, my Who What Wear colleagues in the US often like to tap me up for insights into the trends that are bubbling up on this side of the Atlantic, and this time my editor has tasked me with sharing the shoe trends that you’ll see in every stylish European destination this summer. While leather Grecian sandals, white sneakers, and classic espadrilles will always see a spike in sales over the summer months in this market, there are several styles that are contenders to be crowned the shoe of summer 2025.

The first thing to note is whether you’re navigating London’s underground system, cycling in Copenhagen or traversing the cobbled streets of Provence, the dominant shoe trends are all rooted in practical design, with styles you could easily walk 10,000 steps in. When it comes to sneakers, retro silhouettes have proved big business for brands like Adidas and Puma in recent years, and there has been a surge in demand for brown suede runner styles that have a distinct ‘70s aesthetic. Fashion insiders are clambering for a Dries van Noten pair, while I see toffee-hued Puma Speedcats every time I leave my East London flat.

As for sandals, the flip flop movement instigated by The Row is still going strong, with contemporary European brands like Toteme and Aeyde delivering sleek city thong sandals in black leather, proving this is no longer reserved for lazy beach days. However, the clog sandal is poised to be the key style for summer 2025, with Miu Miu championing the clog slider in its spring/summer 2025 show, and Hermès creating open-toe clogs in an indulgent mocha color. Every European high street giant is currently whipping up its own take on this trend. For more insights, keep reading for the six shoe trends that are selling quickly in Europe right now.

Clog Sandals

european summer shoe trends: clog sandals

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

The wooden clog has been given a style overhaul for 2025 thanks to the likes of Zimmermann, Miu Miu and Hermès. This is the sandal I personally will be investing in for pedicure season, as I'm eyeing up a pair of Ancient Greek Sandals. Expect to see Miu Miu's glossy sliders all over your Instagram feed in no time.

Clog Slide Sandal
Miu Miu
Clog Slide Sandal

Natali Sabot
Ancient Greek Sandals
Natali Sabot

Cecily Clogs
Free People
Cecily Clogs

Marilisa Clog
TestStorerm1434
Marilisa Clog

Boat Shoes

European shoe trends: boat shoe trend

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Boat shoes have dusted off their preppy reputation thanks to an endorsement from Miuccia Prada in 2024, with British Vogue declaring it the "year of the boat shoe". Once the ultimate emblem of a posh boy, boarding school aesthetic and beloved by gilet-clad investment bankers, deck shoes have gained a younger, more fashion-forward fanbase who will be spending another summer in well-worn boat shoes.

Sag Boat Shoe
Steve Madden
Sag Boat Shoe

MANGO, Suede Boat Shoes With Laces

MANGO
Suede Boat Shoes With Laces

Gommino Leather-Trimmed Suede Boat Shoes
TOD'S
Gommino Leather-Trimmed Suede Boat Shoes

Sperry Slim Boat Shoes
Free People
Sperry Slim Boat Shoes

Brown Sneakers

European shoe trends: brown sneakers

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Anyone who knows their sneakers will be well aware that sportswear giants like Nike, Puma and Adidas have had great success re-releasing retro, original silhouettes in recent years. Can you say Samba? Whether you opt for a pair of Cortezes or SL 72s, it's all about rich chocolate and toffee suede finishes that add a '70s, nostalgic flair to any outfit.

Dustin Sneaker
Dries Van Noten
Dustin Sneaker

Speedcat Og Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneaker

MANGO, Lace-Up Suede Sneakers - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Lace-Up Suede Sneakers

Willow Suede Sneakers
Free People
Willow Suede Sneakers

Loafers

summer European shoe trends: loafers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Once again we have to give Miu Miu an honorable mention for its elasticated penny loafers that were one of the stand-out shoes of the spring/summer 2025 season. From classic penny loafers to flats adorned with gold hardware to unusual silhouettes, there was almost as many loafers as sandals in the SS25 shows.

Convertible Penny Loafer
Miu Miu
Convertible Penny Loafer

Logo-Embellished Suede Penny Loafers
SAINT LAURENT
Logo-Embellished Suede Penny Loafers

Brown Novus Loafers
The Row
Brown Novus Loafers

Porto Penny Loafer
Madewell
Porto Penny Loafer

Flip Flops

European shoe trends 2025: Monikh in flip flops

(Image credit: @monikh)

The Row has changed how we see flip flops, elevating them beyond rubber, beach-bound styles that were previously only worn with denim cut-offs to the beach. Sleek, but understated, leather flip flops have become the minimalist's go-to sandal thanks to the likes of Aeyde, St Agni and Toteme.

Flora Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Flora Leather Flip Flops

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops

Renee Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Renee Leather Flip Flops

The Boyfriend Leather Flip Flop
TKEES
The Boyfriend Leather Flip Flop

Heeled Ballet Pumps

European shoe trends: heeled ballet pumps

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

And finally, if you want to add some Parisian charm to your summer ensembles, may we suggest you consider a pair of ballerina shoes with a low block heel, with this design detail adding a sophisticated spin to a wardrobe classic. Thankfully Mango has designed the perfect pair.

Pippa Mary Jane Pump
Aeyde
Pippa Mary Jane Pump

Ballerina Pump
3.1 Phillip Lim
Ballerina Pump

Mamaflirt 30 Bow-Embellished Leather Ballet Pumps
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Mamaflirt 30 Bow-Embellished Leather Ballet Pumps

MANGO, Heeled Ballet Flats With Leather Bow
MANGO
Heeled Ballet Flats With Leather Bow

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Freelance Fashion Editor

Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.

