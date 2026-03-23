Hear Me Out: The Chicest Way to Wear White Jeans This Spring Is With These "Ugly" Shoes
Anne Hathaway is about to begin the busiest period of her career thus far, with back-to-back press tours for four different films. But before all that, she used an innocuous outing in Milan to show us just what her Runway training taught her.
Gird your loins! It appears that Anne Hathaway is already entering Andy Sachs mode as she begins gearing up for the press tour of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Though not an official stop on the promotional odyssey, the actress was spotted overnight in Milan wearing an ensemble that can only be described as warranting one of Miranda Priestly’s rare, approving nods. (Remember, there has been only one smile on record, and that was Tom Ford in 2001.)
Whilst out for dinner with her family in the Italian fashion capital, the 43-year-old eschewed every part of her inner sciura, which is a word describing the well-heeled and elegant women native to the city, for an outfit formula that certainly turned heads. Indeed, donning a leopard-print coat and flared white jeans, the star completed her look with a pair of platform wooden clogs.
After making its comeback in Chemena Kamali’s debut collection as creative director for Chloé, the bohemian style has certainly worked overtime in rebuilding its public image. Once relegated to ‘70s costume parties, only worn to tend your garden, or exclusively seen in the shoe arsenals of those who take orthopaedic health very seriously, clogs have toiled hard to shed these connotations and be taken seriously as an incredibly chic, albeit still controversial, spring shoe choice.
Who better to plead this case than Hathaway herself? After all, the Academy Award winner knows all too well about garnering the appeal of the mainstream after being collectively ‘cancelled’ and, more fittingly for her character in the upcoming sequel, how the right style can completely overhaul your image. Still, she’s not alone in her adoration for this chunky silhouette. From Lily Rose-Depp wearing a pair of Dr. Scholl's for a stroll through New York, Jennifer Lawrence ditching The Row and Dior for a felted pair you can buy on Amazon and Amal Clooney making this her beach shoe du jour during a recent trip to Saint-Tropez, there’s really no better proof that clogs are worth your attention.
Sure, they might not lean into the Carmela Soprano elegance of Hathaway’s prowl-worthy jacket or the polish of her Slim Aaron-esque denim, but when you can’t have the Chanelboots, why not settle for clogs? Artistic, effortless and a little bit dramatic, scroll on ahead for the best styles to shop this season.
Shop Anne Hathaway's Leopard-Print Coat, White Jeans and Clogs:
RIXO
Milly Leopard Coat
Ask any Londoner, and they'll tell you this leopard-print coat has the most cultural cachet.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.