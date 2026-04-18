After a Hiatus, It's Officially Cool to Wear This "Dated" Jeans Trend With Heels Again

We all know how quickly denim trends come and go, but sometimes when they're "gone", they're gone for quite some time. That's indeed the case with the latest denim trend to make a clear comeback. The trend I'm referring to is frayed-hem jeans. We've been seeing them all over Instagram this year, and we saw them en masse on the stylish attendees of the various fashion months. And now, we're seeing them on celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, who has been very busy promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2.
After a lengthy frayed-hem hiatus in which people have been wearing finished-hem jeans almost exclusively, the former was due for a comeback. I, for one, went from having a closet filled with them approximately ten years ago to having a closet devoid of them more recently. But I recently acquired a frayed-hem pair of Reformation jeans, and I'm enjoying the cool, relaxed touch that they add to my outfits. I especially like wearing them with heels, as the contrast is quite chic. Just take a look at Hathaway's outfit for evidence. She paired a cropped black blazer and wide-leg frayed-hem jeans with a pair of elegant pointed-toe pumps, and the resulting look is very much worthy of copying.
Keep scrolling to see Hathaway's chic frayed-hem-jeans-and-heels outfit for yourself and to shop a handful of jeans that'd be an excellent addition to your collection of finished-hem jeans.