I Can't Believe I'm Saying This, But This '70s Shoe Trend is Set to Be Summer's Biggest Comeback Trend

It’s no longer news that the boho trend is booming, bringing with it a renewed love for wide-leg jeans, floaty chiffon shirts and slightly-see-through skirts. But while our attention has been drawn to the loose-fitting fashion, an eye-catching shoe trend has been bubbling in the background and it’s just about ready to boom. Enter: the wooden wedge sandal. A '70s style staple that’s seen a recent revamp thanks in no small part to Chloe’s creative director, Chemena Kamali.
Cast your mind back to Kamali’s debut autumn/winter 24 Chloé collection and you may remember the first appearance of Chloé’s now-famous Maxime Sandals. A chunky wooden wedge engraved with playful doodles, finished with a glossy black leather strap that was spotted across the whole of the front row—Sienna Miller, Liya Kebede, and Georgia May Jagger included.
Unsurprisingly, the Maxime became an instant hit—securing its place as the ultimate boho-cool shoe of the season. Since then, it’s helped fuel a full-blown wooden wedge revival, with countless brands launching their own interpretations. Even Chloé has updated the style for spring/summer 2025 with a translucent plastic version that’s already sold-out in some sizes.
So what's with the wooden wedge appeal? The main thing is that they’re a softer, more relaxed alternative to the Y2K-inspired platforms we’ve seen in recent seasons. Think less Bratz doll, more ‘70s Jane Birkin strolling through Saint-Tropez.
Plus, they’re incredibly simple to style. While, full-on boho with a floor-skimming maxi dress or sheer skirt and suede shirt may seem like the obvious choice, a simple pair of loose-fitting jeans and a white shirt will work just as well – proving the retro shoe trend will easily slot into plenty of our wardrobes.
So, whether you’re looking to add extra height with a sky-high wooden heel, elevate your everyday clogs with a platform pick, or lean into the warm weather with a classic cork heel, just scroll below to see 15 of the chicest wooden wedge shoes to invest in. Chloé, included.
Shop the Wooden Wedges Trend Below:
CHLOÉ
Maxime Leather Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals
Of course, I have to put the shoe that revived the wooden wedge trend front and centre. If you're after a real collector fashion find, look no further.
ZARA
Textured Platform Wedges
These croc-effect Zara wedges will elevate even the simplest jeans and a vest top. Don't be afraid to wear a chunky sock with them in the colder months.
Anthropologie
Esska Carlota Heeled Sandals
The wooden wedge trend isn't solely reserved to black and brown shades. This gorgeous green style is sure to inject a bit of colour into any shoe collection.
PAIGE
Reid Clog
Chunky sandal lovers are sure to be drawn towards this wooden wedge design. To let them truly shine, style with a more simplistic fit – white trousers, a colourblocked midi or even just a great pair of jeans.
Reformation
Juna Platform Sandal
For those wanting a higher heel, these Reformation shoes are sure to fit the bill. Although, do note they have already sold out in some sizes.
Saint Laurent
125mm Bianca Sandals
Saint Laurent have stepped into the wooden shoe trend with a sky high platform – 12.5cm, to be exact. Although the dark wood and size is softened by the cream cotton strap, making them even easier to style.
M&S Collection
Leather Crossover Ankle Strap Wedge Sandals
Cork wedges have been a fan-favourite for some time, offering a holiday-ready shoe style that will make any outfit feel more summery.
Chloé
150mm Maxime Sandals
The newer edition of the Chloé Maxime Sandals bring a more playful touch with a see-through plastic upper – perfect for anyone wanting to lean into the Y2K style.
Russell & Bromley
Brook
More of a heel than a wedge, these Russell & Bromley shoes step into the wooden style with a slightly different shape. Pair them with wide-leg jeans or a black maxi dress to add extra interest.
Dune London
Kule Leather Wedge Mule
To truly lean into the boho look, opt for a wedge that combines wood and suede like this Dune style.
Penelope Chilvers
Carpenter Stud Platform Clog
Combining classic clog elements with a wooden wedge, these Penelope Chilvers shoes will make a style statement. Plus, as they combine two shoe styles in one, you're sure to find plenty of ways to wear them.
Massimo Dutti
Crossed Straps Wedges
If you're looking for extra height without a high heel, these Massimo Dutti sandals may be a great solution.
Carvela
Festa Block Heel
Offering a more rustic take on a classic block heel, this leather and wood Carvela shoe may seem easier to style than some more daring designs. White dresses, linen trousers and jeans will all pair perfectly.
Chloé
Jeannette Studded Leather Clogs
Chloé truly went all in on the wooden wedge trend, adding a third design into the mix. Lower in height and with a full covered foot, treat these as an everyday pair.