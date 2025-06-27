I Can't Believe I'm Saying This, But This '70s Shoe Trend is Set to Be Summer's Biggest Comeback Trend

It’s no longer news that the boho trend is booming, bringing with it a renewed love for wide-leg jeans, floaty chiffon shirts and slightly-see-through skirts. But while our attention has been drawn to the loose-fitting fashion, an eye-catching shoe trend has been bubbling in the background and it’s just about ready to boom. Enter: the wooden wedge sandal. A '70s style staple that’s seen a recent revamp thanks in no small part to Chloe’s creative director, Chemena Kamali.

Cast your mind back to Kamali’s debut autumn/winter 24 Chloé collection and you may remember the first appearance of Chloé’s now-famous Maxime Sandals. A chunky wooden wedge engraved with playful doodles, finished with a glossy black leather strap that was spotted across the whole of the front row—Sienna Miller, Liya Kebede, and Georgia May Jagger included.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, the Maxime became an instant hit—securing its place as the ultimate boho-cool shoe of the season. Since then, it’s helped fuel a full-blown wooden wedge revival, with countless brands launching their own interpretations. Even Chloé has updated the style for spring/summer 2025 with a translucent plastic version that’s already sold-out in some sizes.

So what's with the wooden wedge appeal? The main thing is that they’re a softer, more relaxed alternative to the Y2K-inspired platforms we’ve seen in recent seasons. Think less Bratz doll, more ‘70s Jane Birkin strolling through Saint-Tropez.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plus, they’re incredibly simple to style. While, full-on boho with a floor-skimming maxi dress or sheer skirt and suede shirt may seem like the obvious choice, a simple pair of loose-fitting jeans and a white shirt will work just as well – proving the retro shoe trend will easily slot into plenty of our wardrobes.

So, whether you’re looking to add extra height with a sky-high wooden heel, elevate your everyday clogs with a platform pick, or lean into the warm weather with a classic cork heel, just scroll below to see 15 of the chicest wooden wedge shoes to invest in. Chloé, included.

Shop the Wooden Wedges Trend Below: