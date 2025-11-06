Alexa Chung Officially Kicked Off Party Season in a Look Featuring the Exact LBD Outfit Formula We're Spotting Everywhere Right Now

The word muse is one that gets thrown around a little too lightly nowadays, but if there’s one tastemaker who is undoubtedly deserving of this title, it’s Alexa Chung. Over her two decades in the industry, the perennial It girl has garnered a legion of adherents who worship her commitment to ethereal everyday style—Peter Pan collars paired with boxy leather jackets, denim jeans finished with quaint lace-up derbys, knee-grazing shift dresses plastered with an illustrated portrait of Elvis Presley’s face.
Now, to celebrate her 42nd birthday, the British fashion icon delivered a masterclass in effortlessly elegant evening wear just in time for the upcoming party season. Fusing a timeless silhouette with a contemporary trend, Chung donned a knee-grazing little black dress that boasted a raw hem trim and saccharine bow accent.
This enduring mini is a style that appears in any well-edited wardrobe and has been a staple for chic socialites like Audrey Hepburn to Margaret Qualley since Coco Chanel invented the garment over a century ago. But to ring in her latest lap around the sun, Chung leant into the zany girlishness she’s curated over the years by teaming the look with a pair of light denier tights and white court pumps.
Given the fact that Chung fêted the occasion in New York, the outfit formula also felt like an homage to some of the city’s most prolific dressers—Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and Madonna during her Material Girl era. As it turns out, Chung isn’t the only one to gravitate towards this ensemble. Earlier this week on the island of Manhattan, Hailey Bieber also embraced this template by stepping out in a black leather midi from Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2026 collection and razor-sharp white heels.
With the festive season fast approaching, it’s only a matter of time before we see more of this exact outfit formula. Between the classic dress shape and the polished shoe colour and cut, don’t be surprised when you see this at every upcoming soirée from here on out.
Because if you can’t beat them—and I doubt you’ll be able to find a more sophisticated look than this—join them and scroll on to shop the best black dresses, black tights and white heels.
Shop LBDs + Black Tights and White Heels:
MANGO
Long-Sleeved Dress With Draped Neck
The high neckline and gathered ruching around the bodice gives this dress a luxurious quality.
M&S
5pk 15 Denier Body Shaping Shine Tights
Such incredible value.
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes
For the price of a few cocktails at a ritzy London bar, these curved heels are well worth the investment for your party season wardrobe.
Reformation
Franceska Velvet Dress
It's not just corduroy that's having a comeback, with velvet details swiftly taking over this winter.
H&M
Sheertex® Ultra-Strong Sheer Tights
These are made with rip-resistant technology, which is perfect for all the cocktail parties on the horizon.
