J.Lo Just Wore the Holiday Dress Trend That's Fresher Than an LBD

With T minus three weeks until Thanksgiving, we're quickly approaching the holiday season. In my opinion, the holidays are the perfect excuse to buy a cute new dress because I'll have ample opportunities to show it off at parties and family get-togethers. So what do I want to buy this time around? Right now, I'm feeling particularly inspired by Jennifer Lopez's latest outfit.

Attending a London screening of her upcoming film, Unstoppable, J.Lo wore a white Magda Butrym Halter Dress ($1220) with matching Christian Louboutin heels. If you're anything like me, you might own several black dresses but not many white ones. You can forget about the rule of not wearing white after Labor Day! Winter whites are exceptionally fresh and striking.

Jennifer Lopez wears a white turtleneck dress with white heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Magda Butrym Halter Dress ($1220); Christian Louboutin heels

Lopez has been on a media blitz promoting Unstoppable, set to be released in select U.S. theaters on December 6. In the film, she plays the mother of real-life wrestler Anthony Robles. J.Lo's ex-husband Ben Affleck and his friend Matt Damon serve as producers. When Lopez is on a press tour, you can bet your bottom dollar that she'll be dressed impeccably—and her latest outing today was no exception.

Jennifer Lopez wears a white furry coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Post-party, J.Lo added a Magda Butrym wool jacket.

Shop High-Neck White Dresses

Connie Turtleneck Knit Midi Dress

MESHKI
Connie Turtleneck Knit Midi Dress

This $45 price is calling my name.

Turtleneck Sweater Dress
SIMKHAI
Turtleneck Sweater Dress

This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Mock Neck Long Sleeve Rib Midi Dress
Endless Rose
Mock Neck Long Sleeve Rib Midi Dress

Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this brand.

Elliot High Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress - White Xxs
MESHKI
Elliot High Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress

I'll be wearing this to my first holiday party.

Rib Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Open Edit
Rib Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress

This thigh-high slit is so sultry.

Knit Mock Turtleneck Dress
H&M
Knit Mock Turtleneck Dress

H&M's prices are certainly hard to beat.

Agueda Midi Dress
Camila Coelho
Agueda Midi Dress

The styling options are endless with this dress.

Banana Republic Cotton-Wool Mock-Neck Mini Sweater Dress
Banana Republic
Cotton-Wool Mock-Neck Mini Sweater Dress

Banana Republic has never steered me wrong.

Proenza Schouler White Label Kim Knit Dress in Compact Pointelle Rib
Proenza Schouler
White Label Kim Knit Dress in Compact Pointelle Rib

I adore the black trim at the bottom of this dress.

Mock Neck Ponte Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Mock Neck Ponte Midi Dress

This A-line silhouette is so pretty.

