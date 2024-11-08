J.Lo Just Wore the Holiday Dress Trend That's Fresher Than an LBD

With T minus three weeks until Thanksgiving, we're quickly approaching the holiday season. In my opinion, the holidays are the perfect excuse to buy a cute new dress because I'll have ample opportunities to show it off at parties and family get-togethers. So what do I want to buy this time around? Right now, I'm feeling particularly inspired by Jennifer Lopez's latest outfit.

Attending a London screening of her upcoming film, Unstoppable, J.Lo wore a white Magda Butrym Halter Dress ($1220) with matching Christian Louboutin heels. If you're anything like me, you might own several black dresses but not many white ones. You can forget about the rule of not wearing white after Labor Day! Winter whites are exceptionally fresh and striking.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Jennifer Lopez: Magda Butrym Halter Dress ($1220); Christian Louboutin heels

Lopez has been on a media blitz promoting Unstoppable, set to be released in select U.S. theaters on December 6. In the film, she plays the mother of real-life wrestler Anthony Robles. J.Lo's ex-husband Ben Affleck and his friend Matt Damon serve as producers. When Lopez is on a press tour, you can bet your bottom dollar that she'll be dressed impeccably—and her latest outing today was no exception.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Post-party, J.Lo added a Magda Butrym wool jacket.

Shop High-Neck White Dresses

MESHKI Connie Turtleneck Knit Midi Dress $75 $45 SHOP NOW This $45 price is calling my name.

SIMKHAI Turtleneck Sweater Dress $395 SHOP NOW This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Endless Rose Mock Neck Long Sleeve Rib Midi Dress $95 SHOP NOW Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with this brand.

MESHKI Elliot High Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $105 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this to my first holiday party.

Open Edit Rib Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress $90 SHOP NOW This thigh-high slit is so sultry.

H&M Knit Mock Turtleneck Dress $35 SHOP NOW H&M's prices are certainly hard to beat.

Camila Coelho Agueda Midi Dress $198 SHOP NOW The styling options are endless with this dress.

Banana Republic Cotton-Wool Mock-Neck Mini Sweater Dress $180 SHOP NOW Banana Republic has never steered me wrong.

Proenza Schouler White Label Kim Knit Dress in Compact Pointelle Rib $575 SHOP NOW I adore the black trim at the bottom of this dress.