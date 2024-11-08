J.Lo Just Wore the Holiday Dress Trend That's Fresher Than an LBD
With T minus three weeks until Thanksgiving, we're quickly approaching the holiday season. In my opinion, the holidays are the perfect excuse to buy a cute new dress because I'll have ample opportunities to show it off at parties and family get-togethers. So what do I want to buy this time around? Right now, I'm feeling particularly inspired by Jennifer Lopez's latest outfit.
Attending a London screening of her upcoming film, Unstoppable, J.Lo wore a white Magda Butrym Halter Dress ($1220) with matching Christian Louboutin heels. If you're anything like me, you might own several black dresses but not many white ones. You can forget about the rule of not wearing white after Labor Day! Winter whites are exceptionally fresh and striking.
On Jennifer Lopez: Magda Butrym Halter Dress ($1220); Christian Louboutin heels
Lopez has been on a media blitz promoting Unstoppable, set to be released in select U.S. theaters on December 6. In the film, she plays the mother of real-life wrestler Anthony Robles. J.Lo's ex-husband Ben Affleck and his friend Matt Damon serve as producers. When Lopez is on a press tour, you can bet your bottom dollar that she'll be dressed impeccably—and her latest outing today was no exception.
Post-party, J.Lo added a Magda Butrym wool jacket.
Shop High-Neck White Dresses
Banana Republic has never steered me wrong.
I adore the black trim at the bottom of this dress.
