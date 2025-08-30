Looking Chic at the Airport in 2025 Means Wearing This Shirt Trend and Shoe Trend With Jeans

A new travel uniform just arrived.

Greta Lee wearing a striped button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black boots
(Image credit: Splash by Shuttershock)
By
published
in News

Whenever I’m traveling, I tend to get stumped on what to wear, especially when I have to be somewhere soon after landing. I don’t like just wearing sweatpants on the plane anymore, as they don't really put me in the right mindset for a travel day And just like that, my new go-to travel uniform just arrived via Greta Lee For her arrival in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, Lee wore a travel outfit that is the epitome of chic in 2025: a blue striped button-down, blue jeans, black heeled loafers, and a small tote bag, all courtesy of Dior’s S/S ‘26 runway collection.

The 2020s were defined by sweatsuits and oversized silhouettes; sweatpants were ubiquitous while traveling and even while running errands. Since then, a new tide has shifted away from super baggy silhouettes, and I couldn’t be happier. While sweatpants are perfectly okay to wear for travel, this outfit is just as laid-back and effortless while also incredibly stylish. Lee perfected the intersection of comfort and looking put-together with this look.

Although her full look is from Dior, it’s an easy outfit to recreate, and most pieces might even be in your current wardrobe. If not, don’t worry, I’ve found all the pieces you need to copy this look for traveling, running errands, or meeting up with friends. Keep scrolling to find pieces for your new go-to travel uniform.

Greta Lee wearing a striped button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black boots

(Image credit: Splash by Shuttershock)

On Greta Lee: Dior S/S ‘26 striped button-down, jeans, book tote, and VeryDior M1U Shield Sunglasses($690)

Get the Look

Shop More Striped Shirts

Shop More Heeled Loafers

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸