Hold the Hoodies—Fashion People Are Wearing Sweatpants With This Elevated Basic Instead
As we enter sweatpant season—which we can all agree is a thing—it's time to take stock of how we'll all be styling them this winter. Wearing sweatpants out in the world is a completely normal thing to do in our day and age, but there are ways you can go about making them look more polished and street-worthy. And Madelyn Cline just offered up one of them.
The actress was recently photographed wearing a pair of black ALO sweatpants with an item that instantly elevates the comfortable staple: an oversize blazer. Instead of an obvious choice such as a hoodie, Cline opted for a piece that added a bit more polish. And on this particular occasion, she completed the look with a baseball cap, black sneakers, and a Bottega Veneta Hop bag.
While there's been chatter lately of fitted blazers "replacing" oversize ones, I'm of the thinking that there's plenty of room for both styles to coexist in the fashion landscape, as they serve different purposes. And when it comes to which style to pair with sweatpants, oversize blazers take the cake.
Keep scrolling to see how Cline styled her sweats and shop chic oversize blazers to wear with yours.
On Madelyn Cline: Bottega Veneta Large Hop Bag ($4900)
Shop Oversize Blazers to Wear With Sweatpants
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
