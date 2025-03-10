The Unexpected Shoe Trend Bella Hadid's Been Wearing Right and Left During Paris Fashion Week
Leave it to Bella Hadid to dethrone classic loafers (for now at least) and set in motion the rise of its similar yet far less talked-about sister shoe, the heeled loafer. I, for one, hadn't thought about heeled loafers in years, however, when Hadid arrived in Paris this week ahead of the Saint Laurent show tomorrow and almost immediately stepped out in a sold-out pair by The Row, I was both in shock and awe. Then, I quickly kicked off a mission to find either her exact pair (TRR, eBay, and Vestiaire Collective—prepare yourselves now) or an equally chic and elevated alternative.
It would be wrong of me to not credit @pinkmochhi on Twitter for first calling out the chic nature of Hadid's travel shoe choice. In a tweet posted yesterday, Sam wrote, "Fine, now I’m falling for these The Row heeled loafers thanks to her," and attached a photo of Hadid in Paris as well as a close-up on-model shot of the 'Ôrəbella founder's The Row calfskin block heels with gold hardware. Like her, I fell hard and fast for them, only to discover that they sold out ages ago, both in black and metallic red.
On Bella Hadid: The Row shoes; Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket ($6100) and bag
Fortunately, even though Hadid's pair—which she styled with leather pants, a cropped embellished tee, a Saint Laurent leather bomber jacket, and a croc Saint Laurent Sac de Jour bag—are OOS, there are plenty more heeled loafers on the market right now to choose from, with plenty also featuring a block heel and gold hardware. From Mango to Bottega Veneta, shop the best options below.
Shop heeled loafers:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
-
This Pretty Blouse Trend Made Amal Clooney's Basic Trousers Look So Elegant in NYC
Always on point.
By Drew Elovitz
-
These 16 Cult Beauty Products Always Cause a Frenzy in My Group Chat, and They’re 20% Off RN
Our picks from La Roche-Posay, EltaMD, Augustinus Bader, and more start at $4.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
I Can't Wait for People to Quit Flats and Bring Back This Elegant Shoe Trend
There's simply no better style.
By Eliza Huber
-
These $20 Old Navy Flats Are Just as Chic as the $900 Pair I Have Been Coveting Since Last Spring
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
This Elegant Skirt Trend Resurfacing Just in Time for Spring Was Destined to Happen
Follow Zoë Kravitz's lead.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
In Valentino's Powder Room, Maximalism Reigned, Vans Debuted, and Furry Details Proved Their Worth
Oh my!
By Eliza Huber
-
From Victorian Collars to Aughts Skull Scarves: 5 Takeaways From McQueen's F/W 25 Show
And don't forget the boots!
By Eliza Huber
-
These Are the 7 Stylish Shoe Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Spring
I see chic denim outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Brocade, Lace, and Ruffles: The Dior Show Envisioned Modern Bourgeois Style
The bougier, the better, according to Maria Grazia Chiuri.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
The Balmain Woman Is Ditching Her Glitzy Dresses for Cozy Knits
New era loading…
By Ana Escalante