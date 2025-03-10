The Unexpected Shoe Trend Bella Hadid's Been Wearing Right and Left During Paris Fashion Week

Leave it to Bella Hadid to dethrone classic loafers (for now at least) and set in motion the rise of its similar yet far less talked-about sister shoe, the heeled loafer. I, for one, hadn't thought about heeled loafers in years, however, when Hadid arrived in Paris this week ahead of the Saint Laurent show tomorrow and almost immediately stepped out in a sold-out pair by The Row, I was both in shock and awe. Then, I quickly kicked off a mission to find either her exact pair (TRR, eBay, and Vestiaire Collective—prepare yourselves now) or an equally chic and elevated alternative.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It would be wrong of me to not credit @pinkmochhi on Twitter for first calling out the chic nature of Hadid's travel shoe choice. In a tweet posted yesterday, Sam wrote, "Fine, now I’m falling for these The Row heeled loafers thanks to her," and attached a photo of Hadid in Paris as well as a close-up on-model shot of the 'Ôrəbella founder's The Row calfskin block heels with gold hardware. Like her, I fell hard and fast for them, only to discover that they sold out ages ago, both in black and metallic red.

(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: The Row shoes; Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket ($6100) and bag

Fortunately, even though Hadid's pair—which she styled with leather pants, a cropped embellished tee, a Saint Laurent leather bomber jacket, and a croc Saint Laurent Sac de Jour bag—are OOS, there are plenty more heeled loafers on the market right now to choose from, with plenty also featuring a block heel and gold hardware. From Mango to Bottega Veneta, shop the best options below.

Shop heeled loafers:

LK Bennett Sydnie Bit Loafer Pump $475 SHOP NOW

MANGO Heeled Leather Loafers With Pleat Detail $180 $90 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Astaire Pump in Black $1250 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Double T Logo Loafer Pump $378 SHOP NOW

Reformation Nadine Heeled Loafer $298 SHOP NOW

COACH Natalie Loafer Pump $195 SHOP NOW

Larroudé Susan Pointed Toe Loafer Pump $165 SHOP NOW

Khaite Elio Leather Buckle Loafer Pumps $1120 SHOP NOW

FERRAGAMO Marlena Loafer Pump $995 SHOP NOW

Tod's Square Toe Loafer Mule $1100 SHOP NOW

STEVE MADDEN Baxter Leather $120 SHOP NOW