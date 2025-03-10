The Unexpected Shoe Trend Bella Hadid's Been Wearing Right and Left During Paris Fashion Week

Leave it to Bella Hadid to dethrone classic loafers (for now at least) and set in motion the rise of its similar yet far less talked-about sister shoe, the heeled loafer. I, for one, hadn't thought about heeled loafers in years, however, when Hadid arrived in Paris this week ahead of the Saint Laurent show tomorrow and almost immediately stepped out in a sold-out pair by The Row, I was both in shock and awe. Then, I quickly kicked off a mission to find either her exact pair (TRR, eBay, and Vestiaire Collective—prepare yourselves now) or an equally chic and elevated alternative.

Bella Hadid is spotted at the Royal Monceau in Paris wearing a slightly oversized black leather zip-up jacket, high-waisted slim-fit leather pants with zipper details, and pointed-toe loafer heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It would be wrong of me to not credit @pinkmochhi on Twitter for first calling out the chic nature of Hadid's travel shoe choice. In a tweet posted yesterday, Sam wrote, "Fine, now I’m falling for these The Row heeled loafers thanks to her," and attached a photo of Hadid in Paris as well as a close-up on-model shot of the 'Ôrəbella founder's The Row calfskin block heels with gold hardware. Like her, I fell hard and fast for them, only to discover that they sold out ages ago, both in black and metallic red.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 09: Bella Hadid is seen during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: The Row shoes; Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket ($6100) and bag

Fortunately, even though Hadid's pair—which she styled with leather pants, a cropped embellished tee, a Saint Laurent leather bomber jacket, and a croc Saint Laurent Sac de Jour bag—are OOS, there are plenty more heeled loafers on the market right now to choose from, with plenty also featuring a block heel and gold hardware. From Mango to Bottega Veneta, shop the best options below.

Shop heeled loafers:

Sydnie Bit Loafer Pump
LK Bennett
Sydnie Bit Loafer Pump

MANGO, Heeled Leather Loafers With Pleat Detail
MANGO
Heeled Leather Loafers With Pleat Detail

Women's Astaire Pump in Black
Bottega Veneta
Astaire Pump in Black

Double T Logo Loafer Pump
Tory Burch
Double T Logo Loafer Pump

Nadine Heeled Loafer
Reformation
Nadine Heeled Loafer

Natalie Loafer Pump
COACH
Natalie Loafer Pump

Susan Pointed Toe Loafer Pump
Larroudé
Susan Pointed Toe Loafer Pump

Elio Leather Buckle Loafer Pumps
Khaite
Elio Leather Buckle Loafer Pumps

Marlena Loafer Pump
FERRAGAMO
Marlena Loafer Pump

MANGO, Fringe-Heel Shoes
MANGO
Fringe-Heel Shoes

Square Toe Loafer Mule
Tod's
Square Toe Loafer Mule

Baxter Black Leather
STEVE MADDEN
Baxter Leather

Kitten Heel Loafer Pump
TOTEME
Kitten Heel Loafer Pump

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

