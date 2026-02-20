While I attempt to be well-prepared for every flight I take, I make sure to plan fastidiously for long-haul journeys that are over six hours or so. On quick trips, I can get away with not wearing the comfiest thing in the world, forgetting to pack my lip balm, or not charging my laptop. For lengthier flights, however, these small details can sour my entire trip. If Adriana Lima's recent airport outfit is any indication, I have a feeling she agrees with me.
Last week, Lima arrived at the airport in Buenos Aires after attending a Victoria's Secret event. For a Miami-bound flight, Lima wore Skechers Slip-Ins With Contour Foam ($70). Reading the product description, I immediately understood why Lima chose them for her nine-hour flight. Memory foam insoles offer pressure relief and breathability, and the "heel pillow" holds your foot in place while you slip the shoes on and off hands-free. Plus, foam in the midsole adapts to your foot's unique shape, so these sneakers are practically bespoke. What's not to love? Scroll down to see how Adriana Lima styled them at the airport.
