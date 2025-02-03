Adriana Lima Arrived in Paris Wearing French Women's Favorite Jacket Trend
Four months ago, Adriana Lima made her triumphant return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway. I saw a lot of social media users crowning Adriana as the most iconic VS Angel in history, and I certainly can't argue with that. Lest you forget, however, Adriana also models much more than just lingerie. Most recently, she swapped wings for couture during Haute Couture Week in Paris.
Photographed outside the shows, Adriana wore a sleek and simple outfit consisting of a basic white tank top, white trousers, and a leather blazer. Her jacket, in particular, stuck out to me because it's a trend that French women simply adore. A leather blazer is just as easy to wear as a wool or cotton one, but it's decidedly edgier and more interesting. In case you're wondering, yes, I highly recommend faux leather! Scroll down to see how Adriana Lima and three of my favorite French influencers have styled blazers while in Paris.
How 3 French Girls Wear Leather Blazers
Shop Leather Blazers
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.