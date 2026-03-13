Coachella Is Less Than A Month Away—These Free People Items Might Inspire Your Looks

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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Models wear Free People clothing. On the left the model is wearing a brown sheer poncho and barrel leg pants, the middle one is wearing a half slip skirt and layered tank tops, and the one on the right is wearing a embellished tank, skinny scarf with black jeans.
(Image credit: Free People)

Calling all Coachella attendees: It's time to start figuring out your looks. If you're like me, then a great piece can serve as the anchor to get the outfit creation juices flowing. Since Free People is known for its variety of stunning festival-ready pieces, I took to the brand's virtual aisles and narrowed down some aesthetically pleasing pieces worth wearing in the desert. Ahead, check out exactly what styles caught my eye.

In the mix of products ahead, you'll find layerable items, sheer fabrications, boots, and so much more. The Maggie Everyday Poncho, the Midnight Sequin Tank, and the Frye Campus Boots are a few of the best picks of the bunch. Keep scrolling to uncover the best Free People items for festival season.