Calling all Coachella attendees: It's time to start figuring out your looks. If you're like me, then a great piece can serve as the anchor to get the outfit creation juices flowing. Since Free People is known for its variety of stunning festival-ready pieces, I took to the brand's virtual aisles and narrowed down some aesthetically pleasing pieces worth wearing in the desert. Ahead, check out exactly what styles caught my eye.
In the mix of products ahead, you'll find layerable items, sheer fabrications, boots, and so much more. The Maggie Everyday Poncho, the Midnight Sequin Tank, and the Frye Campus Boots are a few of the best picks of the bunch. Keep scrolling to uncover the best Free People items for festival season.
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Maggie Everyday Poncho
I'll take one of these please.
The perfect boot does in fact exist.
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Midnight Sequin Tank
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Heirloom Mini Slip
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Long Lost Lover Half Slip
Pair with a cool sheer top and boots.
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Fp One Emme Foldover Mini Skirt
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Round Two Strappy Back Cami
Open back tops are such a vibe.
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Donna Mini Dress
The perfect mini dress to take on Coachella season.
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Mila Sequin Disco Cap
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Soleil Soleil Annie Sarong
Add over your favorite shorts or wear alone as a skirt.
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Riley Off-The-Shoulder Knit Top
Pair with a cute mini skirt.
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Something Satin Half Slip
The lace trim is so darling.
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All Aboard Asymmetric Sandals
You'll wear these nonstop.