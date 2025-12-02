TBH, I’m Shocked These 15 Sephora Items Are Still on Sale After Cyber Monday

Okay, so you've missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales (things to do, people to see—I get it), and you're dealing with a bit of shopper's FOMO. Not to fret! A smattering of deals are still going strong, thanks to a few retailers offering sneaky extended sales. Sephora, for example, has over 10 pages of discounted beauty gems, many of which I'm shocked haven't been picked over during the shopping Olympics that is Cyber Monday. Glow Recipe! Westman Atelier! Augustinus Bader! So many of my personal favorites remain ripe for the taking through December 4, and below, I'm highlighting the best (and most unexpected) 15 finds. Don't wait—this time, the sale magic really will disappear in a blink.
The Best Products to Buy From Sephora's Extended Cyber Week Sale
Caudalie
Beauty Elixir & Detox Mask Duo Gift Set
Westman Atelier
Mini Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick Trio Gift Set
Westman Atelier's blush sticks are some of the best I've ever tried. (My fellow WWW editors agree; it totally lives up to the internet hype!) My one stick has lasted me over six months, so this mini trio of stunning shades is definitely a sound investment.
Augustinus Bader
The Cream With Tfc8® Face Moisturizer
This is not a drill: Augustinus Bader items are *still* marked down at Sephora. If you're only going to snag one luxury formula, I'd suggest opting for The Cream. It's cult-famous for a reason.
Sephora Favorites
Winter Hair Discovery Gift Set
It's like a beauty gift set was made just for me. Sephora, you shouldn't have! See, this six-piece bundle features mini versions of my all-time favorite haircare products, including Nécessaire's Rosemary Shampoo, Emi Jay's Dream Creme Indulgent Hair Mask, Rōz's Milk Hair Serum, and Ceremonia's Papaya Scalp Scrub. I'm thanking my lucky stars that it's still available—and on sale.
Sephora
Best of Glow Hues - Tinted Serum, Cheek & Lip Gift Set
Oh, how I adore these Glow Recipe heroes. The Hue Drops give my complexion the most natural-looking glow (don't be turned off by how pigmented the drops look at first; they sheer out immediately!), the Dewy Flush adds a healthy pinch of color to my cheekbones, and the tinted Glass Balm makes my lips appear coated in juicy nectar. Each is the true definition of a skincare-makeup hybrid.
Shark
FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler
Yes, the Shark FlexStyle is really worth it. It's my go-to styling tool for the big, bouncy '90s blowouts I crave.
Armani Beauty
Glowing Cheek Liquid Blush & Highlighter Gift Set
Sabrina Carpenter-coded blush, anyone? I can't help but fawn over this bubblegum shade, but the liquid highlighter is the sleeper hit, IMO. It adds such a beautiful, frosty effect to any makeup look. I wear it on my lids, lips, and cheekbones almost daily.
Olehenriksen
Plumped Up Peptides Skincare Set
At this point, I've gone through more jars of Strength Trainer than I can count. My husband steals it from me, so I'm officially gifting him his own—and I'll go ahead and steal back the grape-flavored Pout Preserve and silky face oil.
Tom Ford
Mini Private Blend Eau De Parfum Perfume Gift Set
I audibly gasped when I clocked this Tom Ford perfume bundle. These fragrances will normally set you back $400 a pop, so snagging four for $85 is simply a no-brainer. It helps that they all layer like an absolute dream.
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Editors are downright obsessed with Fenty Beauty's velvety setting powder. It has impressive longevity, providing a soft veil over your features without pilling or feeling heavy.
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Refillable Moisturizing Cream
A godsend for the frigid season. I stock up as soon as the air turns crisp and apply on easily chapped areas (my cheeks, knuckles, and around my nose) nightly until the weather thaws.
Elemis
Pro-Collagen Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
I will forever and always restock this Elemis cleansing balm. I swear, nothing melts stubborn makeup and sunscreen like this TikTok-viral hit.
Biodance
Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask
If you have yet to try the viral Korean collagen mask, now's the perfect opportunity! WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock swore it took five years off her skin. If that's not a glowing endorsement, then I don't know what is.
Sofie Pavitt Face
Nice Ice Frozen Rescue Treatment
Puffy eyes, dull skin, and an overall inflamed appearance? These frozen toner pods are the antidote for all (and great for holiday travel, I should add). I dare you not to sigh in relief as you float the cool, green tea- and niacinamide-infused cubes across your skin.
Ouai
St. Barts Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave in Conditioner
Aside from the fact that this leave-in smells amazing, it leaves my hair noticeably softer and more manageable. My waves are even more prone to tangling when they're tucked into winter scarves and hats (like headphone wires tussling at the bottom of my work bag), but this hydrating mist keeps them silky-smooth. I'll practically drench my wet and dry strands in it all season long.