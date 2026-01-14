Consider This My Skincare PSA: Dermstore's Sneaky Sale Includes These 13 Rarely Discounted Items

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

A bathroom vanity with beauty products on top of it

(Image credit: @mobinapeiman)

I always wait until January to restock my beauty routine. Why, you ask? Well, the best shoppers know that it's an excellent sale month. After the holiday shopping season, many brands and retailers hold major sales to incentivize their customers to, well, keep shopping. I, for one, am more than happy to indulge and take these sales as an opportunity to treat myself.

The latest sale to hit my radar comes courtesy of Dermstore—one of my favorite beauty retailers. Right now, Dermstore is holding a sneaky sale on some highly effective and editor-approved items. I'm talking about products from brands like Oribe, Paula's Choice, RevitaLash, and Peter Thomas Roth, among others. The best part? You can score an extra 10% off some already-discounted items if you use the code EXTRA10 at checkout. Ahead, see 13 items worth adding to your cart.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.