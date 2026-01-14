I always wait until January to restock my beauty routine. Why, you ask? Well, the best shoppers know that it's an excellent sale month. After the holiday shopping season, many brands and retailers hold major sales to incentivize their customers to, well, keep shopping. I, for one, am more than happy to indulge and take these sales as an opportunity to treat myself.
The latest sale to hit my radar comes courtesy of Dermstore—one of my favorite beauty retailers. Right now, Dermstore is holding a sneaky sale on some highly effective and editor-approved items. I'm talking about products from brands like Oribe, Paula's Choice, RevitaLash, and Peter Thomas Roth, among others. The best part? You can score an extra 10% off some already-discounted items if you use the code EXTRA10 at checkout. Ahead, see 13 items worth adding to your cart.
RevitaLash
Dermstore Exclusive Brow & Lash Conditioning Set (worth $170)
RevitaLash's Brow & Lash Conditioning Set is at the top of my to-buy list. I know so many people who swear by the brand's high-performance growth-boosting serums, and there's no better time to start using them than at the start of a new year. Full brows and fluttery lashes are heading my way.
Éminence Organic Skin Care
Body Hydration Bundle
It's dry-skin season, so it's no surprise I'm adding this bodycare duo to my cart. It includes Éminence Organics' Apricot Body Oil and Coconut Firming Body Lotion. The first uses ultra-moisturizing apricot oil blended with various essential oils to quench and soften dry skin. The second uses coconut, shea butter, and grape seed oil to hydrate, tighten, and firm the skin. I plan on cocktailing them for the most silky-smooth skin.
Oribe
Hair Alchemy Heatless Styling Set
This entire set is sitting in my bathroom as we speak, and I'm not missing this opportunity to restock it. Each luxurious item is designed to strengthen and repair damaged hair (and yes, they work). It includes travel-size versions of Oribe's Hair Alchemy Resilience Shampoo, Conditioner, and Heatless Styling Balm.
Christophe Robin
Regenerating Serum With Prickly Pear Oil
Speaking of achieving better hair in 2026, I'm also eyeing Christophe Robin's Regenerating Serum with Prickly Pear Oil. Its clean, silicone-free formula is composed of 94% natural-origin ingredients. It's meant to be used daily to moisturize the hair, prevent split ends, and protect against the less-than-ideal effects of heat styling.
tarte
Tarte Cheek Soufflé Maracuja Juicy Multi-Stick Trio (Worth $54)
One part blush stick, one part tinted lip balm, these multiuse products are the key to an effortless, early morning beauty routine. The three-piece set contains limited-edition shades: Flamingo (hot pink), Cozy (strawberry), and Latte (peachy beige). They give the skin and lips the prettiest dewy flush.
Paula's Choice
Pro-Collagen Peptide Gloss Balm Duo
Here's another lip set that I can't resist adding to my cart. These gloss-balm hybrids contain peptides, antioxidants, and shea butter to moisturize, smooth, and plump the lips, both instantly and over time. There are two color options: Sheer Pink and Deep Plum.
T3
Aire Iq Intelligent Hair Dryer
This high-performance hair dryer is a no brainer at $100 off its original price. Powered by T3 Heat ID Technology, it adjusts heat and speed settings to best suit your specific hair texture and protect moisture levels. It also has something called "smart attachment recognition" to refine airflow and a hi-res display for an intuitive experience.
Revision Skincare
Neck & Eye Firming Duo
Revision Skincare is known for its powerhouse anti-aging products, and this duo is no different. It includes Revision's Nectifirm Advanced and D.E.J Eye Cream. The former combats wrinkling, sagging, and crepey skin with eight peptides and smart antioxidant technology. The latter totally rejuvenates the eye area with a pioneering Pathway Technology, plus peptides and prebiotic ingredients. It's the ultimate anti-aging duo.
Peter Thomas Roth
Max Clear Invisible Priming Sun Cream SPF 45
I wear sunscreen every day, and I refuse to settle for one that melts off with sweat or gives my skin a ghostly white cast. Peter Thomas Roth's Max Clear Invisible Priming Sun Cream SPF 45 does none of that. It's water-resistant, virtually transparent, and even helps improve skin tone and texture over time—all while it protects the skin with broad-spectrum SPF 45.
Oribe
Côte d'Azur Hand Wash & Crème Set
This set contains full-size bottles of Oribe's Cote d'Azur Revitalizing Hand Wash and Nourishing Hand Crème. Both are enriched with the brand's signature seductive scent—a "sun-drenched" blend of Mediterranean citrus, white butterfly jasmine, and sandalwood. It will whisk you away to a luxury vacation each time you use it.
RMS Beauty
Clean Cleansing Duo
If you're into clean skincare and double cleansing, then this RMS duo is for you. It contains full-size versions of the brand's Kakadu Clean Cleansing Gel and Coconut Clean Cleansing Balm. Step one: Massage the balm into dry skin to remove makeup, sunscreen, and other surface debris. Emulsify it with water, and you'll see everything effortlessly run down the drain. Step two: Use the cleansing gel to purify the skin without stripping moisture.
MZ Skin
Lift & Lustre Golden Elixir Antioxidant Serum
This luxurious serum is super concentrated with stem cells, hyaluronic acid, and botanical extract. As such, it protects against oxidative damage, restores radiance, and gives the skin a lit-from-within luminosity. Consider it a high-performance skin prep (and, yes, your makeup will look flawless).
Jillian Dempsey
Repair...I Swear! Kit
This kit has a $270 value, yet you can snag it for $243 (with an extra 10% off). It includes Jillian Dempsey's iconic 24-karat-gold-plated vibrating bar, which sculpts, lifts, and de-puffs the skin with every use. It also features Hydrating Eye Masks. These are soaked in a milky prebiotic serum that hydrates, plumps, and soothes the under-eye area. Use both for red carpet–worthy skin.
