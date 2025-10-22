The Tom Ford Bible Told Me to Layer These Two Unexpected Perfumes—Now, I Can't Stop Spraying Them

Fun fact for the fragrance-obsessed (we welcome you with open arms!): Tom Ford has an IYKYK bible of exclusive scent combinations, one you can only access by speaking with a House fragrance expert (or scrolling through the depths of Reddit, but any chart you'll find will sadly be a bit dated). Called Private Blend Styling—because of course it deserves to be called something that chic—the menu takes the guesswork out of perfume layering by recommending exactly which bottles you need and how much juice to spray. (Yes, really; you'll be equipped with a specific number of spritzes for each fragrance.)
I recently visited Tom Ford Beauty's first standalone boutique in SoHo and, being the beauty journalist I am, fired off a laundry list of scent-styling questions as I sampled each glorious Private Blend potion. What are the ultimate crowd-pleaser combinations? What are the most underrated pairings? What should someone mix and match if their tastes lean gourmand, woody, floral, fruity, et al.? No stone was left unturned, and I walked away with more than a few recommendations—one of which I fully can't stop spraying.
If you have yet to experience the rich, seductive magic of Oud Voyager and Vanilla Sex, keep scrolling. I never would have thought to combine these two scents (thank you, Tom Ford fragrance bible!), but now I can't imagine one without the other.
About Oud Voyager
Key notes: Geranium absolute, living red peony accord, floral oud tri-distillate, cypriol, oud, osmanthus
The latest addition to Tom Ford's Private Blend collection, Oud Voyager calls upon, of course, oud—an earthy, smoky, animalic note that has been treasured for centuries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It's an ancient ingredient associated with wealth and opulence (so much so that it's been dubbed "liquid gold"), but Dominique Ropion—master perfumer for the Tom Ford blend—wanted to elevate the oud even further by combining it with fresh, modern elements. "Oud is woody, but also very animalic, spicy, very deep, [and] a little bit dark, so we had to find something that contrasts very strongly with that part of the ingredient," he says during a brand masterclass. "Floral notes are the best way to do this."
Namely, red peony, which Ropion describes as "a very rich flower—very complex, but not heavy" and geranium, which has an herbaceous—almost minty—freshness. "It has this rosiness, but at the same time there's something very saturated and juicy," Helen Murphy, Tom Ford VP of fragrance development, shares about the note. You'll also find a floral oud tri-distillate—an exclusive blend of all three aforementioned notes to amplify their impact—pink pepper, saffron, osmanthus, cypriol, patchouli, and musk. "The cypriol and patchouli magnify and accentuate the oud notes, which makes it even richer," notes Murphy. That osmanthus, on the other hand, adds a leathery tone with an addictive, nectar-like quality.
The result is an oud-forward fragrance that's certainly sensual but not quite as musky as other traditional oud blends. "Some ouds can be very, very animalic," Ropion says. "This one is woody, a touch animal [like], ambery… quite complex." Because of this specific type of oud—plus the floral facets—I'd say it's a great "starter oud" for those who may have shied away from oud fragrances in the past. It's deep and rich yet not overwhelmingly so, and when paired with Vanilla Sex (more in just a moment!), its seductive quality quadruples.
What is there to say about Vanilla Sex that hasn't already been said? If you're a fan of gourmand scents, chances are you already have the delectable blend in your rotation. Personally, it's one of the most complimented fragrances I own; recently, I sprayed it at my desk and was immediately bombarded with questions from my coworkers ("Oh my god, what perfume did you just use?").
Its two types of vanilla combined with sandalwood, jasmine, orris, and animalis provide a warm, creamy dry-down that's mouthwatering without reading too cupcake-like. You can tell it's sweet without feeling like you're drowning in cake batter, which is a difficult balance to strike in dessert-inspired blends. Like Oud Voyager, it leans on a hero note (this one being vanilla) without sacrificing an ounce of complexity. It's nostalgic with a modern edge that makes it smell oh so lavish. WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock agrees, calling it one of her all-time—if not the all-time–favorite Tom Ford fragrance. "It's warm, alluring, glamorous, and sensual. It's modern with a touch of sexy, Old Hollywood siren," she says in a review.
The Combination I Can't Stop Spraying
Each blend totally stands on its own, but when you wear Oud Voyager and Vanilla Sex together, expect compliment pandemonium—don't say I didn't warn you! After wearing the combo for 35 days, I've received more "You smell amazing!" comments than I can count. One of my coworkers even told me I smelled like I belong in a chic French apartment, so yeah, I won't ever be giving up this rich, sophisticated pair.
According to Murphy, Vanilla Sex brings an "addictive richness" to Oud Voyager, making it even more seductive and dreamy than it already is on its own. "The almond-y vanilla quality that you have in Vanilla Sex together with the rich woods bring something even more narcotic, addictive, sensual, and opulent," she explains. "It just makes [Oud Voyager] even more enveloping." I happen to agree, as I literally can't get enough of the sweet, leathery combo. While it absolutely shines after dark (a true party perfume, if you're in the market for one), I've been spritzing the pair on in the morning too as my everyday scent. I tend to swap my day-to-day fragrance for something darker and richer as the weather dips below 60 degrees, and this combination could not be more perfect for the mysterious, witchy energy I've been craving this fall.
Murphy recommends applying Vanilla Sex first, since it is technically the heavier fragrance. Not that Oud Voyager is very light in a traditional sense, but it does have a fresh dimension thanks to the florals. I've tried both versions (Oud Voyager on top of Vanilla Sex and vice versa), and I have to say that Murphy is right on the money. The vanilla fragrance provides a perfectly creamy base for the oud-floral blend, and the result lasts well over 12 hours. (Seriously. It's late afternoon as I type this, and my wrist smells freshly spritzed.) I haven't worn another fragrance combo since—but when I do, you better believe I'll be taking my next recommendation from the Tom Ford bible.
More Tom Ford Layering Pairs to Try
Oud Voyager and Oud Wood
Despite their similarities in name, these oud-forward fragrances are actually quite different. They each tap into the unique facets of oud, Oud Wood reading more smokey, and Oud Voyager having those fresh florals. Says Murphy, blending the two is a no-brainer, especially if you're a major fan of oud scents.
Oud Voyager and Black Lacquer
"The other one I could see [Oud Voyager] pairing with is Black Lacquer, because Black Lacquer has those incense-y, ink accords," Murphy shares.
Oud Voyager and Rose Prick
To amp up those floral notes, pair Oud Voyager with Rose Prick, a warm floral with spicy, earthy notes of pepper and patchouli.
White Suede and Electric Cherry
White Suede smells like old money—no other way to slice it. When paired with Electric Cherry, a playful, sparkling concoction, it creates the most beautiful juxtaposition. If you're a fan of twisty-turny scents, you'll fall hard for this pair.
Fucking Fabulous and Lost Cherry
Warm and spicy, Fucking Fabulous is an icon in its own right, but for those looking to add some mouthwatering juiciness, spray it alongside Lost Cherry. Notes of cherry liqueur and bitter almond make the legendary leather perfume even more addictive.
Rose Prick and Tobacco Vanille
Rose Prick already carries some earthy tones, which become amplified by Tobacco Vanille's rich woodiness—like stumbling across a thorny rose bush in a thick forest.
