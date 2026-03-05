It's been a long, cold winter, and I'm officially ready for a spring reset. As a beauty editor, I truly believe that one of the best ways to do that is by making seasonal skin, hair, and makeup swaps. I'm sorry for my thick barrier creams and tired, old makeup products. They've served me well, but it's time to indulge my spring fever and inject some new energy into my lineup.
Luckily, I can do that for a discount. Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale is on now through March 12. During it, you can take up to 20% items when you use the code REFRESH at checkout. I've already added some highly-effective items to my cart, including undetectable SPFs, skin-brightening vitamin C serums, and growth-boosting lash serums. Keep scrolling to see my 17 editor-approved picks.
This iconic face cream is beloved by so many celebrities, including Victoria Beckham. It's powered by a proprietary complex called TFC8, which combines amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and other molecules to improve the skin's natural repair and renewal processes. There are also vitamins A, C, and B5, which stimulate collagen and moisturize the skin. If you've ever been curious about it, now's the time to try it. At almost $40 off, it's going straight into my cart.
Allies of Skin
Multi Peptides & Growth Factor Advanced Lifting Serum
I love Allies of Skin. There are so many products worth buying from the brand, but this high-tech Multi Peptides & Growth Factor Advanced Lifting Serum is at the top of the list. It features a 3% growth factor complex and a 9% lifitng peptide complex to address all signs of aging, including lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity. This supercharged serum is rarely on sale, so for me, it's a no-brainer.
PCA SKIN
Hydrating Toner
Who What Wear editors love this TikTok-viral toner. Its antioxidant-rich formula makes the skin look smooth, plump, and glass-like. Don't believe me? Read this in-depth review.
Dr Dennis Gross
Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel
If you want smoother, brighter, and all-around better-looking skin, then this two-step at-home face peel is for you. Step one uses powerful exfoliating acids to slough away dead skin and reveal a brighter, more radiant complexion. Step two uses a combination of chamomile (an anti-inflammatory ingredient), retinol, and green tea to provide smoothing, calming, plumping, and anti-aging effects. It's better skin in a box.
RevitaLash
Advanced Eyelash Conditioner (6 Month Supply)
This is the eyelash serum that beauty editors trust to deliver a long, fluttery, falsie-effect look. It uses a patented BioPeptin Complex, plant-based liposomes, and botanical ingredients (ginseng and saw palmetto included) to dramatically improve the appearance of short, sparse lashes in eight weeks.
Don't forget the matching eyebrow serum for fuller, fluffier arches.
111SKIN
111skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask
Fun fact: celebrities like Harry Styles and Anne Hathaway use these exact eye patches. They're packed with powerful skin-boosting ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, hexapeptide, rose hip extract, and apparently, actual diamond particles. Over the course of a 20-minute treatment, these eye patches promise to gently exfoliate, hydrate, firm, and brighten the skin. In fact, the brand says the hexapeptide ingredient will help tighten the skin for a "Botox-like" effect.
EltaMD
UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Springtime means more sun exposure, so daily SPF application is critical. This is my pick. It provides broad-spectrum SPF 46 in a lightweight, oil-free texture. It's so gentle and non-comedogenic that it's highly-rated for acne-prone skin.
Supergoop!
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50
If I'm wearing makeup, though, I tend to reach for Supergoop's iconic Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50. It's clear, weightless, and doubles as a primer, which is so convenient.
La Roche-Posay
12% Pure Vitamin C Serum
You know I need a new vitamin C serum to secure a springtime glow. La Roche Posay's features 12% pure L-ascorbic acid for antioxidant and anti-aging benefits. It's also formulated with salicylic acid to keep the pores clear, and neurosensine, a peptide that soothes irritation.
Medik8
Liquid Peptides Serum
I've been dying to try this peptide-packed serum for months and now's my chance. Medik8's Liquid Peptides Serum features a 30% multi-peptide blend to target signs of aging like lines, wrinkles, and loss of elasticity. It's apparently the "perfect complement" to vitamin C serums, so you know I had to buy it.
VIRTUE
Healing Oil
I am the queen of split ends (unfortunately). My long, dry hair loves to split and break, so I use Virtue's Healing Oil pretty religiously. It's packed with vitamin E, Kalahari melon seed oil, and other botanicals to strengthen weak hair and reverse damage. Oh, and it smells incredible. I only wish it came in a bigger bottle.
Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty
Tri-Liptide Peptide Lip Enhancing Treatment
2000 people waited for this lip plumper to launch. It's inspired by in-office injections, and it targets eight signs of lip aging. It increases lip smoothness up to 40%, enhances lip volume up to 21%, and reduces lip lines up to 33%. It's all thanks to key ingredients like palmitoyl tripeptide-1, hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, shea butter, and orchid extract
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Here's another TikTok-viral product I'm eyeing for spring. The best-selling leave-on exfoliant uses 2% salicylic acid and green tea to unclog pores and control oil for clearer skin in one week. I use it to clear pesky blackheads on my nose.