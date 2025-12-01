I'm a Fashion Editor, and I'm Live Shopping All of the Best Cyber Monday Deals—These Discounts Matter

Cyber Monday is finally here—and many of the fashion deals are even better than expected. With Black Friday behind us, this is one of the final days to get the pieces you’ve been eyeing before prices return to full price. If you didn’t prepare a shopping list ahead of time, consider this your curated guide to the very best Cyber Monday fashion deals happening right now.

For a quick overview of some of the biggest sales: Nordstrom has up to 60% off (plus up to 40% off designer clearance), J.Crew is 50% off, Gap is 50% off sitewide, Banana Republic is 40% off full price, COS is 25% off sitewide, and Aritzia is 20–50% off.

While I’ll personally be getting a few beauty and home items as well, my clothing wish list this year includes pieces from brands like Geel, Chimi, Rue Sophie, St. Agni, Brooke Callahan, Innisfemme, Miaou, and Charlie Beads, along with practical additions like new Heattech, underwear, sunglasses, Levi’s 501 ’90s jeans, and cold-weather basics—earmuffs, a warm hat, and a cashmere balaclava.

As a fashion editor, I’m shopping the sales live and pulling the standout finds in real time. Whether you’re looking for winter coats, everyday wardrobe staples, shoes, bags, or jewelry, I’ll be updating this page continuously with the best editor-approved Cyber Monday fashion deals as soon as I find them.

The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals 2025

What Is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the U.S., taking place on the Monday after Thanksgiving and offering major limited-time discounts. It’s widely considered the final—and often the best—day of holiday sales.

When Is Cyber Monday 2025?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on December 1. That means today is the last day to shop markdowns before most retailers end their discounts.

Live Cyber Monday Deals 2025

Keep scrolling to shop the Cyber Monday fashion deals live with me.