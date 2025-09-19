Dark Manicures Always Look Chic—9 Nail Looks I'll Be Copying This Season

I've written about these particular nail polishes in extensive detail, but today, I'm here to talk about dark nail designs. Whether you want to take your usual nail look to the next level or simply find a standard manicure a little bit boring, you'll definitely want to check out these nail art looks.
These are, hands down, some of the chicest autumn nails out there. In fact, they are so good that they've convinced me to ditch my usual black nail polish and give something different a go. Intrigued to know which dark nail design I'm going for? Just keep on scrolling...
9 Best Dark Nail Designs to Try in 2025
1. Monochrome Polka Dots
Polka dot nails are big news this season, and this dark colour combination has me sold.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Dotting Tool
A dotting tool is essential for this kind of look.
Essie
Nail Polish 88 Licorice
One of my favourite black nail polish shades.
2. Tortoiseshell Print
Brown nails are in, but if you want something a bit different, why not opt for a stylish tortoiseshell print?
Get the Look:
Nails Inc
Keep It Tonal Nail Polish Set
All the colours you need to create this nail art design.
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Although this design can be harder to do at home, these nail brushes will make your job a whole lot easier.
3. Tonal Accents
I love the idea of pairing a matte burgundy polish with glossy burgundy French tips.
Get the Look:
Nailberry
Noirberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
The most sophisticated burgundy shade.
OPI
Matte Top Coat
Use a matte top coat before painting on your glossy French tips.
4. Dark French Tips
A subtle way to incorporate a dark nail polish into your manicure is by opting for a deep French-tip design.
Get the Look:
Nails Inc
Mani Marker Black
A mani marker is great for doing French tips at home.
Manucurist
Nail Art Liner Brush
Or use this super thin nail brush and your favourite polish to paint your French tip on.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.