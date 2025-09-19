Dark Manicures Always Look Chic—9 Nail Looks I'll Be Copying This Season

These dark nail designs are expensive-looking, sophisticated and begging to be recreated.

A collage of dark nail designs, including French tips and cat eye manicures
(Image credit: @corrinnabianca, @iramshelton)
When I think of the biggest nail trends of the season, I think of sheer nail polishes, milky manicure designs and soft pink shades. However, as a beauty editor who studies these trends for a living, I don't think anything looks as expensive as a dark nail colour. Whether it's a glossy black hue, a deep burgundy, or a chic navy nail shade, I always get the most compliments on my manicure whenever I opt for these typically autumnal colours.

I've written about these particular nail polishes in extensive detail, but today, I'm here to talk about dark nail designs. Whether you want to take your usual nail look to the next level or simply find a standard manicure a little bit boring, you'll definitely want to check out these nail art looks.

These are, hands down, some of the chicest autumn nails out there. In fact, they are so good that they've convinced me to ditch my usual black nail polish and give something different a go. Intrigued to know which dark nail design I'm going for? Just keep on scrolling...

9 Best Dark Nail Designs to Try in 2025

1. Monochrome Polka Dots

A sheer brown manicure with black polka dots

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

Polka dot nails are big news this season, and this dark colour combination has me sold.

2. Tortoiseshell Print

Long tortoiseshell nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Brown nails are in, but if you want something a bit different, why not opt for a stylish tortoiseshell print?

3. Tonal Accents

A matte burgundy manicure with burgundy glossy French tips

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

I love the idea of pairing a matte burgundy polish with glossy burgundy French tips.

4. Dark French Tips

Dark burgundy French tip nails

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

A subtle way to incorporate a dark nail polish into your manicure is by opting for a deep French-tip design.

5. Reverse French Tips

Black nail polish with a silver reverse French tip

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

A reverse French tip is also super fun.

6. Black Hearts

Black nail polish with a clear heart on the ring finger

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

The glossy finish makes this black heart design look so chic.

7. Metallic Animal Print

A metallic silver nail with a cow print design

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

This dark nail design combines two of this season's biggest trends.

8. Matte Finishes

A matte burgundy manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

A burgundy nail polish always looks good, but a matte top coat immediately gives a cool-girl finish.

9. Chocolate Brown Cat Eye

A chocolate brown cat eye nail design

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Cat-eye nails were everywhere this time last year, and I've already spotted the trend on multiple people this autumn. This is the kind of dark nail design that is bound to earn you compliments.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

