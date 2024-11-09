I’m Bored of My Burgundy Nails—This Is the Rich-Looking Dark Colour I’m Trying Next

During this time of year, a lot of us opt for darker colours on our nails. Perhaps we are trying to match with the dreary weather, or we want a manicure to compliment our winter wardrobes, but whatever it is, there's no denying that these darker shades grow in popularity from November onwards. From deep chocolate brown to elegant burgundy and classic black, there is definitely a handful of nail polishes that I see on repeat this season, and I always find myself switching between these colours every couple of weeks.

However, I've recently noticed more and more people searching for forest green nail designs, and after doing some research into the trend, I think it might be the chicest dark nail polish alternative to try this season. Not only is this shade perfect for this time of year, but it has such an expensive-looking finish thanks to the glossy green hue. Plus, it will still compliment your winter colour palette while bringing something new and exciting to your look.

Not yet convinced? Below I've rounded up some of my favourite forest green manicures that I am desperate to recreate this winter. Trust me, after seeing these, you'll be racing to the salon...

Forest Green Nail Inspiration

I'm taking this picture straight to the salon.

This shade goes so well with silver and gold jewellery.

It also makes a chic French tip.

No matter what your nail shape, a forest green polish will instantly elevate your manicure.

This colour looks particularly good with a high-shine finish.

Just. So. Chic.

The perfect winter hue.

Products You Need for Forest Green Nails

OPI Midnight Snacc Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW This is going straight in my basket.

Beauty Pie Cuticle Therapy £8 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Give your manicure that salon-worthy finish with this nourishing cuticle gel.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish - Clear £4 £3 SHOP NOW Don't forget a shiny top coat.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish - C-Hill Out £5 SHOP NOW Another gorgeous forest green hue.