I’m Bored of My Burgundy Nails—This Is the Rich-Looking Dark Colour I’m Trying Next

During this time of year, a lot of us opt for darker colours on our nails. Perhaps we are trying to match with the dreary weather, or we want a manicure to compliment our winter wardrobes, but whatever it is, there's no denying that these darker shades grow in popularity from November onwards. From deep chocolate brown to elegant burgundy and classic black, there is definitely a handful of nail polishes that I see on repeat this season, and I always find myself switching between these colours every couple of weeks.

However, I've recently noticed more and more people searching for forest green nail designs, and after doing some research into the trend, I think it might be the chicest dark nail polish alternative to try this season. Not only is this shade perfect for this time of year, but it has such an expensive-looking finish thanks to the glossy green hue. Plus, it will still compliment your winter colour palette while bringing something new and exciting to your look.

Not yet convinced? Below I've rounded up some of my favourite forest green manicures that I am desperate to recreate this winter. Trust me, after seeing these, you'll be racing to the salon...

Forest Green Nail Inspiration

@harrietwestmoreland forest green nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I'm taking this picture straight to the salon.

@betina_goldstein forest green nails

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

This shade goes so well with silver and gold jewellery.

@buffcs forest green French tip nails

(Image credit: @buffcs)

It also makes a chic French tip.

@themaniclub forest green nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

No matter what your nail shape, a forest green polish will instantly elevate your manicure.

@paintedbyjools forest green manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This colour looks particularly good with a high-shine finish.

@paintedbyjools forest green nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Just. So. Chic.

@pink_oblivion forest green nails

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

The perfect winter hue.

Products You Need for Forest Green Nails

Midnight Snacc Nail Polish
OPI
Midnight Snacc Nail Polish

This is going straight in my basket.

Beauty Pie Cuticle Therapy
Beauty Pie
Cuticle Therapy

Price shown is members' price.

Give your manicure that salon-worthy finish with this nourishing cuticle gel.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish - Clear
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish - Clear

Don't forget a shiny top coat.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish - C-Hill Out
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish - C-Hill Out

Another gorgeous forest green hue.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Nail Polish 404 Pine Green
Sephora Collection
Nail Polish 404 Pine Green

I love this pine green shade.

