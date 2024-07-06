Chic Women Choose This Nail Colour When They Want to Look Extra Polished
My name is Eleanor Vousden, and neutral nails are my thing. More often than not, you'll find me wearing a sheer pink nail polish (OPI Bubble Bath and Chanel Ballerina some of my go-tos) or a milky white shade. Don't get me wrong; while I do love nail art and bright nail colours as a pedicure colour every now and again, I always, always come back to sheer neutral tones. There is something about those minimal shades that make my hands look put together and I feel more expensive-looking. However, with Google searches for light brown nails trending right now, I've been tempted to branch out every so slightly from my comfort zone and give this neutral mani tone a go.
Light brown nails are a sophisticated choice that are both classic and pared-back. Falling in the same classy camp as pinks, light browns can work across all skin tones and can be so flattering on the nails, as well as working with any and everything in your wardrobe while transcending any occasion. An opaque light brown hue looks particularly amazing on short nails, and sheer brown tones lend a softer effect that makes your hands look polished and healthy. What's not to like?
I've been scrolling through my social feeds to find the best light brown nail ideas for you to take to the salon. Whether you go for milky sheer brown to light brown chrome nails, there are so many chic options to choose from. Get ready to screenshot your favourites for your next manicure below and read on for the best light brown nail polishes to get the look at home.
15 Ways to Try the Light Brown Nail Colour Trend
1. Milky Brown Nails
These milky brown nails look so elegant and timeless.
2. Light Brown Chrome Nails
What better way to elevate your light brown nails than with a chrome finish?
3. Light Brown Round Nails
Opaque hues of brown look so flattering on deep skin tones.
4. Beige Nails
How pretty is this creamy beige mani?
5. Sheer Brown Nails
If you have fairer skin, a sheer light brown toned polish is a flattering way to tap into the trend if you find most browns too stark—this one is OPI's Put In In Neutral (£15).
6. Long Sheer Brown Nails
This manicure by celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein for Whitney Peak lives rent-free in my mind. Not just for the pretty pearl embellishments, but the pretty sheer brown nail colour.
Aquare
7. Light Brown Ombre French
I've mesmerised this French ombre in light brown.
8. Light Brown French Tips
If you don't want to go the whole hog, a brown French tip is a chic choice for minimalists.
9. Long Beige French Tips
From the sheer brown undertone of the base colour to the beige French tips, this manicure is *chefs kiss*.
10. Pink-Brown Nails
Brown-toned polishes with a touch of pink are so pretty and versatile, whatever the season.
11. Light Brown Cat Eye Nails
This light brown cat eye manicure is everything.
12. Almond Brown French Tips
This almond shape with a light brown French tip is so stylish.
13. Chocolate Brown Nails
Chocolate brown tones are always timeless.
14. Light Brown Gradient Nails
If you can't settle on one brown, try a gradient of a few light brown tones.
15. Short Brown Nails
Brown looks particularly chic on short sqaure nails, IMO.
Shop The Best Light Brown Nail Polishes
OPI's Put It In Neutral is a sheer pink with a neutral brown undertone, making it great for a soft touch of brown.
Barry M's polish offers a sheer wash of colour while hardening nails to make them stronger.
They grey tones in this brown polish give it a sophisticated vibe.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
