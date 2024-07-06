Chic Women Choose This Nail Colour When They Want to Look Extra Polished

My name is Eleanor Vousden, and neutral nails are my thing. More often than not, you'll find me wearing a sheer pink nail polish (OPI Bubble Bath and Chanel Ballerina some of my go-tos) or a milky white shade. Don't get me wrong; while I do love nail art and bright nail colours as a pedicure colour every now and again, I always, always come back to sheer neutral tones. There is something about those minimal shades that make my hands look put together and I feel more expensive-looking. However, with Google searches for light brown nails trending right now, I've been tempted to branch out every so slightly from my comfort zone and give this neutral mani tone a go.

Light brown square nails holding a cup of coffee

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Light brown nails are a sophisticated choice that are both classic and pared-back. Falling in the same classy camp as pinks, light browns can work across all skin tones and can be so flattering on the nails, as well as working with any and everything in your wardrobe while transcending any occasion. An opaque light brown hue looks particularly amazing on short nails, and sheer brown tones lend a softer effect that makes your hands look polished and healthy. What's not to like?

I've been scrolling through my social feeds to find the best light brown nail ideas for you to take to the salon. Whether you go for milky sheer brown to light brown chrome nails, there are so many chic options to choose from. Get ready to screenshot your favourites for your next manicure below and read on for the best light brown nail polishes to get the look at home.

15 Ways to Try the Light Brown Nail Colour Trend

chocolate brown nails

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

1. Milky Brown Nails

Short square sheer brown nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

These milky brown nails look so elegant and timeless.

2. Light Brown Chrome Nails

Long brown chrome nails

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

What better way to elevate your light brown nails than with a chrome finish?

3. Light Brown Round Nails

Light brown nails

(Image credit: @browngirlhands)

Opaque hues of brown look so flattering on deep skin tones.

4. Beige Nails

Short oval beige nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

How pretty is this creamy beige mani?

5. Sheer Brown Nails

Sheer brown short nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

If you have fairer skin, a sheer light brown toned polish is a flattering way to tap into the trend if you find most browns too stark—this one is OPI's Put In In Neutral (£15).

6. Long Sheer Brown Nails

Light brown nails with pearls on Whitney peak

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

This manicure by celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein for Whitney Peak lives rent-free in my mind. Not just for the pretty pearl embellishments, but the pretty sheer brown nail colour.

Aquare

7. Light Brown Ombre French

Brown ombre French manicure

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I've mesmerised this French ombre in light brown.

8. Light Brown French Tips

Bare nails with brown French tips

(Image credit: @harretwestmoreland)

If you don't want to go the whole hog, a brown French tip is a chic choice for minimalists.

9. Long Beige French Tips

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with long almond nails and light brown French tips

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

From the sheer brown undertone of the base colour to the beige French tips, this manicure is *chefs kiss*.

10. Pink-Brown Nails

Almond brown nails

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Brown-toned polishes with a touch of pink are so pretty and versatile, whatever the season.

11. Light Brown Cat Eye Nails

Long almond shapes brown cat eye nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This light brown cat eye manicure is everything.

12. Almond Brown French Tips

Sheer pink almond nails with brown French tips

(Image credit: @leatngu)

This almond shape with a light brown French tip is so stylish.

13. Chocolate Brown Nails

Oval shaped brown nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Chocolate brown tones are always timeless.

14. Light Brown Gradient Nails

Tonal brown manicure on short nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If you can't settle on one brown, try a gradient of a few light brown tones.

15. Short Brown Nails

Short brown nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Brown looks particularly chic on short sqaure nails, IMO.

Shop The Best Light Brown Nail Polishes

OPI brown nails polishes

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Nail Colour 13ml
CHANEL
Le Vernis Nail Colour in Particuliere

The chicest brown we ever did see.

It Never Ends Nail Polish
OPI
It Never Ends Nail Polish

This mushroom brown nail polish is so pretty.

Essie Nail Polish - 13 Mademoiselle 13.5ml
essie
Nail Polish in Sand Tropez

The best beige nail polish around.

Put It in Neutral Nail Polish
OPI
Put It in Neutral Nail Polish

OPI's Put It In Neutral is a sheer pink with a neutral brown undertone, making it great for a soft touch of brown.

Barry M, Sheer Strength Hardening Nail Paint in Sheer Style
Barry M
Sheer Strength Hardening Nail Paint in Sheer Style

Barry M's polish offers a sheer wash of colour while hardening nails to make them stronger.

Dove Beige
Manucurist
Dove Beige Nail Polish

They grey tones in this brown polish give it a sophisticated vibe.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.

