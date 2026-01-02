Jonathan Anderson's Debut Collection For Dior Just Dropped and We Test-Drove The Future It-Items

It’s a new era for Dior under Jonathan Anderson. The recently-appointed creative director took the helm of the French fashion house in 2025 and presented his much-anticipated debut womenswear collection in October during Paris fashion week for the spring/summer 2026 shows. A few short months later, Anderson’s first designs are already hitting the stores and we took a first-hand look at the buzzy pieces that fashion people have been talking about for months.
Our editors test-drove some of the hottest new Dior accessories on the streets of New York, including everything from the reimagined classic Lady Dior bag to the editor-endorsed Muse pumps to the optical glasses that are set to be a 2026 It buy, which will take over everywhere from TikTok to the front row at fashion month. Ahead, see how our editors styled the pieces and take a closer look at Jonathan Anderson’s first Dior drop.
The Lady Dior Bag
The Lady Dior bag is one of the fashion house's most iconic pieces. Designed by Gianfranco Ferré and launched in 1994 as the 'Chouchou,' the handbag became legendary after Princess Diana began wearing it in 1995, leading Dior to rename it in her honor. Jonathan Anderson reimagined the iconic accessory, adorning it with pale gold-finish metal D.I.O.R. charms alongside a detachable black leather bow. The reinterpreted bag is available in a range of classic Dior shades, including black, white, beige, rose, and pale blue.
Styling note: Pair the elegant bag with denim for an easy, everyday look.
The Trianon Bag
One of the first new bag designs to appear in Jonathan Anderson's debut Dior collection: The Trianon bag. Inspired by a Marc Bohan design from the Dior archives, Anderson created the Dior Trianon bag with a versatile chain that can be held by hand or worn over the shoulder. Available in two sizes, the black Flat Macrocannage lambskin bag is a modern take on the House's iconic motif.
Styling note: Rather than wearing it over the shoulder, tuck the bag under your arm.
The Muse Pumps
The Dior Muse pumps are another piece that draws from the house's rich archives. Anderson looked to Roger Vivier's designs for Dior during his tenure at the house to inspire the silhouette and finishes of the new heels. Many of the lines closely reference the original style, though Anderson reimagined them with an elongated square toe to lend a modern interpretation to the shoes. The sleek silhouette features two-tone calfskin printed with a crocodile motif and details, including a delicate bow, which is a new Dior signature.
Styling note: Pair the pumps with tailored cigarette pants.
The MiniCD Glasses
Optical glasses are practically a fashion insider staple, and Dior debuted a must-know pair for 2026: The MiniCD. The accessory features a low oval frame in light brown tortoiseshell-effect acetate, finished with a subtle gold-finish CD signature on the temple. The glasses arrive with blue light lenses, though they can also be fitted with prescription lenses.
Styling note: Pair the tortoiseshell frames with something red.
The Clover Sunglasses
Many of Anderson's designs infuse thoughtful details and finishes, including the Clover sunglasses that integrate the House's iconic lucky symbols. Imagined by Jonathan Anderson, the Dior Clover sunglasses are designed with shiny black acetate oval frames and finished with gray gradient lenses. They're accented by a gold-tone Dior logo, alongside black lacquer clovers and a delicate ladybug—iconic symbols of luck for the House.
Styling note: Wear the charm-adorned glasses alongside layered earrings.
