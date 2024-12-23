This Elegant Manicure Combines Two of the Classiest Nail Trends of All Time

Oval nails are so classy. This rounded nail shape is timeless, and suits both long and short nails. In my opinion, the rounded edges give a super neat, polished finish and makes any manicure look elegant. However, pair this nail shape with one particular nail art trend, and you've got yourself a match made in heaven. What nail art trend am I talking about, I hear you ask? None other than the classic French tip.

Yep, one look on Instagram and you'll find lots of top nail artists opting for this chic nail pairing, and who can blame them? Not only is it all over social media, but according to Google Trends, searches for this manicure trend are on the rise too. As a beauty editor who favours more minimal, everyday nail looks, I will definitely be trying this manicure out in 2025.

Although I've not tried an oval nail shape for quite some time (I usually switch between square and almond nails), after looking at pictures on Instagram, it's clear that this design is super flattering. Plus, the white French tip makes this nail shape look even more polished. That being said, if white nail designs aren't your thing, there are lots of other, super chic ways to wear this trend. From micro French tips to colourful French tips, I've rounded up all of my favourite oval French tip nail designs below, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo...

Oval French Tip Nail Inspiration

@raelondonnails oval French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

This classic nail design will be in style for years to come.

@themaniclub oval French tip nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

As you can see, it looks great on all different nail lengths.

@harrietwestmoreland oval micro French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

For something super cool, why not try a micro French tip on an oval nail shape?

@raelondonnails blue oval French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

A pop of colour also works beautifully.

@raelondonnails natural oval French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

If you want something more subtle, you can't go wrong with this natural French nail design.

@harrietwestmoreland oval French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

So elegant.

@harrietwestmoreland oval French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This nail trend will see you through all the seasons.

@harrietwestmoreland oval green French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A pop of pastel green for spring? Yes please.

@raelondonnails oval French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

How classy does this manicure look?

Products You Need for Oval French Tip Nails

Tweezerman Glass Nail File
Tweezerman
Glass Nail File

The key to this trend is getting the nail shape just right. I like to use a glass nail file to shape my nails at home.

Essie Nail Polish - 1 Blanc 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish - 1 Blanc

Next, paint on your French tip.

Nails.inc Mani Marker White
Nails Inc
Mani Marker White

A nail pen can make this step a lot easier.

Opi Mirror Shine Top Coat 15ml
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat

A glossy top coat will make your nails look so polished.

Kiss Salon Acrylic Nude Nails - Graceful
Kiss Salon
Acrylic Nude Nails - Graceful

These press-on nails will give a natural-looking finish.

