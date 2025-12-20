When it comes to nail trends, I'm a big fan of neutral shades. Some of my favourite nail polishes include OPI Bubble Bath and Essie Ballet Slippers. However, at this time of year, I'm all for trying something different, and I'm constantly on the lookout for a chic winter nail shade to give my neutrals a run for their money. And as it turns out, I think I've just found it in the form of Bubbles Only from Essie.
Part of the brand's Gel Couture range, this long-lasting nail polish is designed to mimic an in-salon gel manicure. It features Flex E Gel Technology to prevent chipping, alongside a Triple Shine Complex for a glass-like effect. Not only that, but it is quite possibly the chicest red shade I've ever seen.
If you want a sophisticated Christmas manicure, this is definitely the nail polish for you. The glossy red hue is elegant and timeless, so you don't have to worry about racing to the salon once the festivities are over, either. It really does tick all the boxes.
Essie Bubbles Only
I saw this picture on Instagram and immediately assumed it was a professional gel manicure, so you can imagine my surprise when I found out it was created using Essie's Bubbles Only nail polish. Interestingly enough, some of the best nail artists actually use this shade on their own nails.
As you can see, just two coats of this polish create the most perfect red manicure, and can we take a moment for that high-shine finish? Sorry, Ballet Slippers, but I think I'll be wearing this shade for the entire winter.
Shop the Essie Nail Polish
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish Bubbles Only
Get a salon-worthy mani for just £11 this winter.
Shop More Chic Essie Nail Polish Shades
Essie
Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish Matter of Fiction
If you are sticking to your neutrals this season, you simply can't go wrong with this soft pink shade.
Essie
Nail Polish 50 Bordeaux
An absolute classic for the colder months.
Essie
Core Nail Varnish Odd Squad
The most perfect chocolate brown hue.
Essie
Nail Polish 1 Blanc
I like to use this polish for a French tip design.
Essie
Gel Couture Metallic Glaze Top Coats 563 Blushed Metal
Who doesn't love a bit of shimmer at this time of year? Layer this top coat over your chosen nail polish for an iridescent effect.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.