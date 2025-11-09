When it comes to nail trends, nothing is quite as chic as a short nail shape. I love long, almond-shaped nails as much as the next person, but in my opinion, there's something about short nails that gives off this effortlessly elegant, sophisticated vibe. Not only that, but as someone who is constantly typing away at her laptop, I find them so much more practical.
However, I feel like there's a common misconception that short nail designs are boring. I get it, there's less space to play with, so you might think you're restricted when it comes to short nail art ideas or trending nail colours this season. Well, I'm here to prove you wrong.
So many of my favourite nail artists favour a shorter nail shape, and they've been sharing lots of chic winter nail designs that I am desperate to recreate. So, below, I've rounded up my top short winter nail ideas, courtesy of the experts. I highly suggest screenshotting your favourites before heading to the salon.
12 Stylish Short Winter Nail Ideas for 2025
1. Glossy Black
First up is an absolute classic. A glossy black or ebony nail polish always looks incredible paired with shorter nails, and is a failsafe option for winter and beyond.
Get the Look:
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Black Nail Polish Lady in Black
For a high-shine finish, you can't go wrong with this OPI polish.
2. Bold Red
If you prefer a pop of colour and want your short nails to stand out, a bright red polish ought to do the trick. What I like about this trend is that it manages to feel somewhat festive without being too in-your-face.
This is the exact polish that nail artist Mateja Novakovic used for the manicure above.
4. Tortoiseshell Nail Art
The right nail art can look incredibly elegant on a shorter nail shape, and this season, I've got my eyes on this warm, cosy, tortoiseshell design.
Get the Look:
MoYou London
Soft Gel Press on Nails Wild Shell Set
This nail art can be complicated to do at home, but these gel-press-ons make it easy to get the look.
5. Chocolate Brown
Chocolate brown nails are so stylish, and offer a softer alternative to black this winter.
Get the Look:
Bio Sculpture
Chocolate Fudge Polish
Another exact match for the manicure above.
6. Creamy Vanilla
While the milky nail trend dominated during the summer months, I think we will continue to see creamy, vanilla manicures dominating this winter thanks to the versatile hue. Plus, it kind of reminds me of snowy weather.
Get the Look:
H&M
Nail Polish Oh my Vanilla!
This shade is called 'Oh my Vanilla!', and if that's not the perfect polish for this trend, then I don't know what is.
7. Studs & Pearls
Trust me, studded nails will be a big winter nail trend, but if you want to keep things a little more subtle, pair your studs with a shorter nail shade like the picture above.
Get the Look:
MYLEE
Crown Jewels Nail Art Kit
This kit has every nail embellishment you could ever dream of.
8. Olive French Tips
White French tips are my go-to in summer, but for winter, I'll be opting for an olive green hue to keep things seasonal.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Tuileries
This shade is going to look so good paired with my knitwear collection.
9. Deep Burgundy
This trend needs no introduction. Short burgundy nails will always be a sophisticated choice.
Get the Look:
H&M
Gel Colour Nail Polish Under the Pier
Get that glossy, gel-like finish without the need for a UV lamp thanks to H&M.
10. Snowflakes
Told you you could still do fun nail art on shorter nail shapes. This snowflake design is perfect for December.
Get the Look:
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit
You'll definitely need a few nail art brushes if you plan on recreating this.
11. Crystal Clear
If deep, wintery hues aren't your thing, pair your shorter nail shape with a clear, glossy top coat for the ultimate clean finish.
Get the Look:
Max Factor
Masterpiece X-Press Nail Polish No Dramas 100
One coat of this will give your nails salon-worthy shine.
12. Metallics
Last but by no means least, for a stylish statement, why not opt for a silver metallic finish this winter? This definitely takes a shorter nail shape up a notch.
Get the Look:
Essie
Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat Cosmic Chrome
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.