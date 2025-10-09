It's Official: This Is the Chicest Nail Colour of All Time, and These Looks Confirm It

Trust me, these are the chicest red nail designs out there. Keep scrolling for inspiration to save for your next trip to the salon.

@iramshelton, @harrietwestmoreland - CHIC RED NAIL DESIGNS
(Image credit: @iramshelton, @harrietwestmoreland)
Whether it’s an elegant burgundy, a classic true red, or a brighter shade of scarlet, I’ve long been a believer that a red nail is by far the chicest nail trend you can opt for. The perfect way to add a pop of colour to a neutral outfit or complement a bold look, red nails especially come into their own throughout the colder months.

Whilst I’m certainly not bored of opting for one-colour nails at the salon, I have to admit that when it comes to my winter nail looks, I’m on the hunt for stylish red nail art designs that are just a little bit more elevated than your classic monochrome manicures. So I have spent the last few weeks saving red nail designs that perfectly strike the balance between boldness and sophistication in preparation for my first winter salon visit. From classy maroon French-tip manicures to playful crimson polka-dot nail designs, there’s something for everyone.

Trust me: these are the chicest red-nail looks around.

Red Nail Design Inspiration

1. Classic Red Nails

@raelondonnails - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

Of course, I had to start with a classic glossy red manicure. It's just so chic.

2. Red French-Tip Nails

@harrietwestmoreland - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Red French tips are an easy yet subtle way to add a pop of colour to your nails.

3. Reverse Red French-Tip Nails

@nailartbyqueenie- Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

But if you're bored with classic French tips, this reverse manicure is sure to make a statement.

4. Glazed-Doughnut Red Nails

@nailartbyqueenie - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I'm obsessed with glazed-doughnut nails at the moment.

5. Studded Red Nails

@pink_oblivion - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

Studded nails are a very edgy, but no less stylish choice.

6. Red Glitter Nails

@themaniclub - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Glittery nails are synonymous with the winter season.

7. Red Heart Design Nails

@iramshelton - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

How sweet are these micro nail art hearts?

8. Red Ombré Nails

@meraki_nails_cardiff - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @meraki_nails_cardiff)

Ombré nails will earn you so many compliments.

9. Red Polka-Dot Nails

@nailsbyzola - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Polka-dots are having a major moment, from dresses to silk scarves and now nails.

10. Red Side French-Tip Nails

@corrinnabianca - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Simple? Yes. But oh so elegant.

11. Red Star Nails

@nailartbyqueenie - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This might just be my first winter manicure.

12. Red Cat-Eye Nails

@iramshelton - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

These are giving me witchy, Halloween nails vibes in the best way.

13. Red Cherry Nails

@pink_oblivion- Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @pink_oblivion)

So sweet!

14. Red Minimalist Design Nails

@nailartbyqueenie - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

If you always go for a nude mani, why not start with a simple red nail design?

15. Red Floral Nails

@thehangedit - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @thehangedit)

Not a need, but definitely a want.

16. Red Abstract Nails

@varnishlane - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @varnishlane)

I love the different shades of red on this abstract nail art design.

17. Red Mismatched Design Nails

@harrietwestmoreland - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Can't decide on which red nail design to get? Why not choose them all?

18. Red Accent Design Nails

@raelondonnails - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @raelondonnails,)

One for the minimalist manicure lovers among us.

19. Red Double French-Tip Nails

@harrietwestmoreland - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I'm obsessed with this duo French design.

20. Red Maximalist Design Nails

@nailartbyqueenie - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

This polka-dot/floral hybrid manicure is so fun.

21. Red Checkerboard Nails

@nailartbyqueenie - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

These have such a noughties vibe to them, and I'm here for it.

22. Red Bow Nails

@nailartbyqueenie - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Perfect for the upcoming festive season.

23. Red Colour-Block Nails

@buffcs - Chic Red Nail Designs

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Pink and red always look so good together.

Shop the Best Red Nail Polishes and Products

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.

