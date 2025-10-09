It's Official: This Is the Chicest Nail Colour of All Time, and These Looks Confirm It

Whether it’s an elegant burgundy, a classic true red, or a brighter shade of scarlet, I’ve long been a believer that a red nail is by far the chicest nail trend you can opt for. The perfect way to add a pop of colour to a neutral outfit or complement a bold look, red nails especially come into their own throughout the colder months.
Whilst I’m certainly not bored of opting for one-colour nails at the salon, I have to admit that when it comes to my winter nail looks, I’m on the hunt for stylish red nail art designs that are just a little bit more elevated than your classic monochrome manicures. So I have spent the last few weeks saving red nail designs that perfectly strike the balance between boldness and sophistication in preparation for my first winter salon visit. From classy maroon French-tip manicures to playful crimson polka-dot nail designs, there’s something for everyone.
Trust me: these are the chicest red-nail looks around.
Red Nail Design Inspiration
1. Classic Red Nails
Of course, I had to start with a classic glossy red manicure. It's just so chic.
2. Red French-Tip Nails
Red French tips are an easy yet subtle way to add a pop of colour to your nails.
3. Reverse Red French-Tip Nails
But if you're bored with classic French tips, this reverse manicure is sure to make a statement.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.