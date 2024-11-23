I Don’t Do Glitter—Instead, I’m Wearing This Chic and Classy Nail Colour This December

Grace Lindsay
By
published
in Features

Every December I try and incorporate some kind of glitter into my manicure. Whether it's a glittery French tip or a sparkly top coat, I like to try and make my nails look as festive as possible. However, this season I've noticed a new trend taking over, and it's the perfect solution if, like me, you're not big on bold glitter nails. Yep, I'm talking about the silver nail trend.

Silver accessories are big news this winter, and this fashion trend is slowly making its way into the beauty world. I've seen so many silver manicures on social media and I just can't help but think it's the perfect nail design for party season and beyond. The metallic hue is such a chic, expensive-looking alternative for those of you who aren't a fan of glittery finishes, and there are lots of different ways to wear it this December.

Don't believe me? Below I've rounded up some of my favourite silver nail designs from subtle manicures to standout nail art and more. They are all so good that I'm having a hard time choosing which one to go for this Christmas, but I'll definitely be screenshotting a couple to take on my next trip to the salon...

9 Silver Nail Designs to Try This December

1. Mixed Metals

@betina_goldstein silver nails with gold French tips

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

First up is this chic mixed metal design. The touch of gold brings something new and modern to this silver manicure, and it's great for those of you who like to mix your jewellery too.

2. Silver French Tips

@imarninails silver French tips

(Image credit: @imarninails)

French tips are so in style right now, and this season you can't go wrong with a simple silver French tip. For more impact, opt for a slightly wider French tip design like the manicure above.

3. Silver Chrome

@iramshelton silver chrome nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Chrome nails have been trending for years, and this manicure shows no signs of slowing down this December. Silver chrome nails are definitely the way to go for an eye-catching design.

4. Silver Ombré

@themaniclub silver ombré nail design

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

If you don't fancy silver on every nail, why not try this fun ombré design? Mix and match with other shades such black and grey for a sophisticated finish.

5. Silver Animal Print

@iramshelton silver animal print manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Who doesn't love a bit of animal print? This trending design looks so good when paired with a silver nail polish, and is the perfect finishing touch to your Christmas party outfit.

6. Silver Swirls

@buffcs silver swirl nail design

(Image credit: @buffcs)

If bold nail art isn't your thing, this simple silver swirl might be for you. It may be more understated, but it's so elegant.

7. Silver Reverse French Tip

@paragonnails silver reverse French tip nails

(Image credit: @paragonnails)

Not sold on a silver French tip? Why not try a silver base with a classic white French tip instead? This manicure is giving me all of the winter vibes.

8. 3D Silver Nails

@nailartbyqueenie 3D silver nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

3D nail designs are super popular right now. They might be a little more tricky to achieve at home, but this manicure is definitely worth a visit to the salon.

9. Silver Nail Polish

@themaniclub silver nails

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

A couple of coats of silver nail polish can have just as much impact as any other nail design, and luckily this look is much easier to recreate at home.

Products You Need for Silver Nail Designs

Mavala Nail Polish - 217 New York
Mavala
Nail Polish - 217 New York

A silver nail polish is essential.

Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish

This polish gives a chrome-like finish.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

A nail art brush is great for creating more intricate designs.

NAILS INC Mani Marker
Nails Inc
Mani Marker

As is this silver nail pen.

essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat - Cosmic Chrome
Essie
Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat

This top coat will add a festive touch to your manicure.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Nail Polish
Sephora Collection
Nail Polish

This nail polish is going straight in my basket.

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸