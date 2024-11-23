Every December I try and incorporate some kind of glitter into my manicure. Whether it's a glittery French tip or a sparkly top coat, I like to try and make my nails look as festive as possible. However, this season I've noticed a new trend taking over, and it's the perfect solution if, like me, you're not big on bold glitter nails. Yep, I'm talking about the silver nail trend.

Silver accessories are big news this winter, and this fashion trend is slowly making its way into the beauty world. I've seen so many silver manicures on social media and I just can't help but think it's the perfect nail design for party season and beyond. The metallic hue is such a chic, expensive-looking alternative for those of you who aren't a fan of glittery finishes, and there are lots of different ways to wear it this December.

Don't believe me? Below I've rounded up some of my favourite silver nail designs from subtle manicures to standout nail art and more. They are all so good that I'm having a hard time choosing which one to go for this Christmas, but I'll definitely be screenshotting a couple to take on my next trip to the salon...

9 Silver Nail Designs to Try This December

1. Mixed Metals

First up is this chic mixed metal design. The touch of gold brings something new and modern to this silver manicure, and it's great for those of you who like to mix your jewellery too.

2. Silver French Tips

French tips are so in style right now, and this season you can't go wrong with a simple silver French tip. For more impact, opt for a slightly wider French tip design like the manicure above.

3. Silver Chrome

Chrome nails have been trending for years, and this manicure shows no signs of slowing down this December. Silver chrome nails are definitely the way to go for an eye-catching design.

4. Silver Ombré

If you don't fancy silver on every nail, why not try this fun ombré design? Mix and match with other shades such black and grey for a sophisticated finish.

5. Silver Animal Print

Who doesn't love a bit of animal print? This trending design looks so good when paired with a silver nail polish, and is the perfect finishing touch to your Christmas party outfit.

6. Silver Swirls

If bold nail art isn't your thing, this simple silver swirl might be for you. It may be more understated, but it's so elegant.

7. Silver Reverse French Tip

Not sold on a silver French tip? Why not try a silver base with a classic white French tip instead? This manicure is giving me all of the winter vibes.

8. 3D Silver Nails

3D nail designs are super popular right now. They might be a little more tricky to achieve at home, but this manicure is definitely worth a visit to the salon.

9. Silver Nail Polish

A couple of coats of silver nail polish can have just as much impact as any other nail design, and luckily this look is much easier to recreate at home.

Products You Need for Silver Nail Designs

Mavala Nail Polish - 217 New York £6 £4 SHOP NOW A silver nail polish is essential.

Nails Inc Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish £11 SHOP NOW This polish gives a chrome-like finish.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW A nail art brush is great for creating more intricate designs.

Nails Inc Mani Marker £5 £4 SHOP NOW As is this silver nail pen.

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat £9 £7 SHOP NOW This top coat will add a festive touch to your manicure.