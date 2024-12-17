Sofia Richie Grainge's Manicurist Says These Are the Chicest Nail Colour Trends You Can Wear in 2025

As we head into another year, now is the time when beauty journalists begin predicting the beauty trends that will take over in the coming months, whether that be hair trends, makeup trends or fragrance trends. Right now, I've been researching the nail trends that will dominate in 2025, but more specifically, this week I've been curious to know what nail colours will set the bar for 2025.



Over the past 12 months, we've seen minimalist manicures such as milky nails and sheer pink nails dominate, as well as timeless shades such as burgundy and brown take centre stage. So what lies in store for 2025? To find out, I asked international celebrity manicurist, Georgia Rae, (who is responsible for Sofia Richie Grainge's eternally chic wedding manicure, FYI) to detail the chicest nail colours that we'll all be requesting from our nail techs over the next year.

Nail Colour Trends 2025

1. Brown

Brown nails have been trending, and we can expect the momentum to pick up as we head into 2025. "With Mocha Mousse being announced as the Pantone colour of the year for 2025 I think we’ll be seeing variations of this throughout the year," says Rae. "Think creamy opaque nudes with a brown or beige undertone and chocolate brown manicures," she says. "Chocolate browns are bold yet soft and are flattering on every skin tone."

Shop the Trend:

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Brun Bistre £45 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Le Vernis in Particuliere £29 SHOP NOW

essie Nail Polish in Odd Squad £9 SHOP NOW

2. Blush

Sheer pink nails have been dominating for a while, and they're not going anywhere for 2025. "Of course, the classic sheer nudes stand the test of time. They’re so versatile and can be layered to continuously create slightly new shades," says Rae. "More specifically, blush pinks as they give the nails a healthy, glowy appearance."

Shop the Trend:

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ballerina £29 SHOP NOW

Dior Dior Nail Glow £29 SHOP NOW

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath £16 SHOP NOW

3. Burgundy

Alongside brown nails, burgundy nails are another dark nail colour that we'll see a lot more of in 2025, says Rae. "Block burgundy nails have been popular all Autumn/Winter with my clients and alternative french manicures with a spiced burgundy shade as the tip," she says. The burgundy trend will long continue into 2025, and is a sure-fire way to ensure your manicure looks expensive.

Shop the Trend:

CHANEL Le Vernis ~ Nail Colour £29 SHOP NOW

Dior Dior Vernis £29 SHOP NOW

4. Cat Eye

Cat eye nails have been growing in momentum, and we're going to be seeing all the aforementioned nail colours rendered in the technique. "I think we’ll also see nail art techniques that have been popular such as the cat eye and chrome being adapted to fit this trending colour palette," says Rae. It's the perfect way to update your usual manicure colour with something a little richer and interesting.

Shop the Trend:

Nails Inc Attract What You Want Magnet Effect Nail Polish £4 SHOP NOW

Mylee Magnet Duo for Cat Eye Effect Polish | Eyebrow Tinting £7 SHOP NOW