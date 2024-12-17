Sofia Richie Grainge's Manicurist Says These Are the Chicest Nail Colour Trends You Can Wear in 2025
As we head into another year, now is the time when beauty journalists begin predicting the beauty trends that will take over in the coming months, whether that be hair trends, makeup trends or fragrance trends. Right now, I've been researching the nail trends that will dominate in 2025, but more specifically, this week I've been curious to know what nail colours will set the bar for 2025.
Over the past 12 months, we've seen minimalist manicures such as milky nails and sheer pink nails dominate, as well as timeless shades such as burgundy and brown take centre stage. So what lies in store for 2025? To find out, I asked international celebrity manicurist, Georgia Rae, (who is responsible for Sofia Richie Grainge's eternally chic wedding manicure, FYI) to detail the chicest nail colours that we'll all be requesting from our nail techs over the next year.
Nail Colour Trends 2025
1. Brown
Brown nails have been trending, and we can expect the momentum to pick up as we head into 2025. "With Mocha Mousse being announced as the Pantone colour of the year for 2025 I think we’ll be seeing variations of this throughout the year," says Rae. "Think creamy opaque nudes with a brown or beige undertone and chocolate brown manicures," she says. "Chocolate browns are bold yet soft and are flattering on every skin tone."
Shop the Trend:
2. Blush
Sheer pink nails have been dominating for a while, and they're not going anywhere for 2025. "Of course, the classic sheer nudes stand the test of time. They’re so versatile and can be layered to continuously create slightly new shades," says Rae. "More specifically, blush pinks as they give the nails a healthy, glowy appearance."
Shop the Trend:
3. Burgundy
Alongside brown nails, burgundy nails are another dark nail colour that we'll see a lot more of in 2025, says Rae. "Block burgundy nails have been popular all Autumn/Winter with my clients and alternative french manicures with a spiced burgundy shade as the tip," she says. The burgundy trend will long continue into 2025, and is a sure-fire way to ensure your manicure looks expensive.
Shop the Trend:
4. Cat Eye
Cat eye nails have been growing in momentum, and we're going to be seeing all the aforementioned nail colours rendered in the technique. "I think we’ll also see nail art techniques that have been popular such as the cat eye and chrome being adapted to fit this trending colour palette," says Rae. It's the perfect way to update your usual manicure colour with something a little richer and interesting.
Shop the Trend:
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
