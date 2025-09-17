Don't get me wrong. It's so much fun to follow nail trends. But there are some elegant nail colours that are eternally chic. So much so, they transcend seasonal trends and stand the test of time, year after year. And when it comes to chic nails, there's one manicurist who has it down to a T. Harriet Westmoreland set the standard for minimal manicures and sheer milky nails alongside her impossibly chic aesthetic that has earned her VIP clientele, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Zendaya, alongside the fashion set's chicest tastemakers.
For those of us who can't get an appointment with Westmoreland herself, don't worry. The celebrity manicurist is launching her own brand, Westmoreland Cosmetics, at the end of this month, which will include a range of Glass Gels and Glass Polishes. Her very first collection is called Vanilla Gloss, with five sheer polishes inspired by vanilla tones to help recreate her signature milky look. While we anticipate the launch, it made me realise just how timeless this vanilla gloss manicure really is—it really is the most elegant nail colour you could ever wear.
Scroll ahead for the chicest vanilla gloss manicure inspo to take to the salon, and the best polishes to recreate the look while we wait for Westmoreland's collection to drop.
Vanilla Gloss Nails
Vanilla gloss looks elegant on any nail shape and length, but particularly so on short nails.
Why not pair your vanilla gloss manicure with a French tip?
A sheer nail polish in vanilla tones always looks beautiful on long, oval or almond nails, too.
If you want more opacity, experiment with layering up coats (or even mixing with a sheer pink nail polish) to create your own custom shade.
Shop the Trend:
Essie
Nail Polish in Allure
Essie's Allure has a creamy vanilla undertone with a sheer finish that perfects the nails.
