Chestnut Nails Are Already Proving a Thing This Autumn—Here's How to Wear Them

If you're ready to lean into cosy season, the chestnut nail trend is the manicure to know about.

A collage of chestnut brown manicures
(Image credit: @corrinnabianca, @matejanova)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

When it comes to autumn nail trends, I already know that chic brown hues will be many stylish people's manicure of choice. There's no denying that this autumn nail colour looks super sophisticated; however, a new shade in town is stealing the show. Say hello to the chestnut nail trend.

I first spotted this look on Mateja Novakovic's Instagram account. Novakovic is one of my favourite nail artists to follow, thanks to her minimalist, elegant designs. She used Manucurist's Chestnut nail polish to create the ultimate autumnal mani, and it's safe to say that I've been obsessed with this warm, reddish-brown colour ever since. There's something about it that just screams cosy season to me.

Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite chestnut nail designs to wear for the upcoming months, and I just know that these manicures will look so good paired with a stylish knit this September and a hot chocolate in hand...

Chestnut Nail Inspiration

A chestnut brown manicure

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Created by Novakovic, this is one of the most perfect chestnut manicures to ever exist.

A shiny chestnut brown manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

This colour looks so great with a glossy finish, so don't forget to invest in a good top coat.

A chestnut brown French tip manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Chestnut French tips get a big yes from me this season.

A glossy chestnut brown manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

My autumn mani of choice.

Chestnut brown nail art

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

How cool is this chestnut brown nail art?

A chestnut brown, French tip design manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

This manicure will earn you so many compliments.

The Best Nail Polishes for Chestnut Nails

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸