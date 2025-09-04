Chestnut Nails Are Already Proving a Thing This Autumn—Here's How to Wear Them

When it comes to autumn nail trends, I already know that chic brown hues will be many stylish people's manicure of choice. There's no denying that this autumn nail colour looks super sophisticated; however, a new shade in town is stealing the show. Say hello to the chestnut nail trend.
I first spotted this look on Mateja Novakovic's Instagram account. Novakovic is one of my favourite nail artists to follow, thanks to her minimalist, elegant designs. She used Manucurist's Chestnut nail polish to create the ultimate autumnal mani, and it's safe to say that I've been obsessed with this warm, reddish-brown colour ever since. There's something about it that just screams cosy season to me.
Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite chestnut nail designs to wear for the upcoming months, and I just know that these manicures will look so good paired with a stylish knit this September and a hot chocolate in hand...
Chestnut Nail Inspiration
Created by Novakovic, this is one of the most perfect chestnut manicures to ever exist.
This colour looks so great with a glossy finish, so don't forget to invest in a good top coat.
Chestnut French tips get a big yes from me this season.
