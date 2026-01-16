This Spring-Coded Nail Trend Will Have You Ditching Your Winter Polishes Immediately

On my morning scroll through my feeds, I came across a photo of Kendall Jenner, posted by her nail tech Zola Ganzorigt. At first glance, this looks like a regular sheer pink manicure. But on closer inspection, it's actually a creamy apricot gloss hue. And I'm obsessed.
What Are Apricot Gloss Nails?
With its sheer, milky tone, apricot gloss nails have a glassy peach hue that looks almost transparent. They have a brightening effect on the nail plate, making your nails look incredibly healthy and shiny, too. I love this shade on Kendall's long almond nails and particularly how glossy it looks in the sunlight in the picture above. Whilst it might not be your typical winter manicure, it's a colour that will tide us over to the brighter days of spring.
Ready to try apricot gloss nails for yourself? Scroll ahead for more peachy nail designs I've spotted.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.