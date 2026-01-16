This Spring-Coded Nail Trend Will Have You Ditching Your Winter Polishes Immediately

Kendall Jenner's apricot-gloss manicure is the anti-winter nail colour we didn't see coming.

We've made it through to the middle of January, and the nail trends are very much what you'd expect of winter nail colours at this time of the year. Maroon nails, rich brown manicures and dark nail colours are reigning supreme right now. However, Kendall Jenner just debuted her first January manicure, and it's the most unexpected nail shade she could've gone for in the depths of winter.

Kendall Jenner taking a selfie in the mirror wearing a polka dot dress and apricot gloss nails

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

On my morning scroll through my feeds, I came across a photo of Kendall Jenner, posted by her nail tech Zola Ganzorigt. At first glance, this looks like a regular sheer pink manicure. But on closer inspection, it's actually a creamy apricot gloss hue. And I'm obsessed.

What Are Apricot Gloss Nails?

Kendall Jenner&#039;s hands with a sheer apricot nail colour on long almond nails

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

With its sheer, milky tone, apricot gloss nails have a glassy peach hue that looks almost transparent. They have a brightening effect on the nail plate, making your nails look incredibly healthy and shiny, too. I love this shade on Kendall's long almond nails and particularly how glossy it looks in the sunlight in the picture above. Whilst it might not be your typical winter manicure, it's a colour that will tide us over to the brighter days of spring.

Ready to try apricot gloss nails for yourself? Scroll ahead for more peachy nail designs I've spotted.

Apricot Gloss Nail Ideas

Apricot gloss French manicure on short nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Why not swap your regular French manicure for an apricot-toned base?

Apricot gloss manicure with sheer peach nail polish on oval nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A sheer apricot polish instantly brightens the nails and makes a great alternative to sheer pink or sheer white nails.

A peachy ombre French manicure on short square nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

How pretty is this ombré apricot French manicure?

